Burberry Retail Climbs 5% in Q3, Company Maintains Full-Year Guidance

Samantha Conti
·2 min read

LONDON – Burberry’s retail revenue rose 5 percent to 723 million pounds in the third fiscal quarter ended Dec. 25, with full-price sales gaining traction, and driven by new, young shoppers in markets including the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

At constant exchange rates, retail revenue growth in the three months was 8 percent. The company said it is maintaining its full-year guidance of “high single-digit” top-line growth. Full-year adjusted operating profit will increase by about 35 percent at constant exchange compared with the prior year.

More from WWD

In addition, Burberry added that currency headwinds are set to be less than expected on revenue and operating profit for the full year.

In the three-month, pre-holiday trading period, comparable store sales rose 7 percent on last year, but fell 3 percent compared with two years ago. Burberry said the decline was due to the planned exit from markdowns.

As reported, Burberry had been putting the focus on full-price sales under former chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti, who has since left the company to take the helm at Salvatore Ferragamo.

In the three-month period, full-price sales were up 15 percent year-on-year, and 26 percent compared with two years ago.

Burberry chair Gerry Murphy noted that full-price sales accelerated from the previous quarter, reflecting “a higher quality business.” He said that Burberry’s outerwear and leather goods “performed strongly as we continued to attract new, younger consumers to the brand.”

Burberry said that full-price outerwear sales were up 38 percent compared with two years ago, while leather goods rose 29 percent compared with the corresponding period in 2019. Digital full-price sales also rose in the high double-digits compared with 2019.

Murphy noted that Burberry has been attracting “new, younger consumers,” who are driving “double-digit full-price sales growth across all product categories. Regionally, he said that full-price comparable store sales were driven by “continued strong performance in the Americas, and a material sequential improvement in Asia-Pacific as COVID-19 restrictions eased.”

In EMEIA trends are improving despite an ongoing lack of tourism, Murphy added.

Despite the ongoing challenges of the external environment, Murphy said that Burberry was “confident of finishing the year strongly and providing an excellent platform on which to build when our new ceo Jonathan Akeroyd joins in April.”

