Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigating use-of-force incident Monday in Granite Falls, Minnesota

Apr. 10—9 p.m. update: Police tape surrounded a Granite Falls residence late Monday evening, and several law enforcement officers were coming and going from the home. State Patrol troopers and others blocked the street at either end.

As of about 8 p.m. Monday, it not appear that the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had yet arrived.

Vehicles that could be seen from the edge of the law enforcement perimeter were from the Granite Falls Police Department, Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office and Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.

GRANITE FALLS

— More than a dozen squad vehicles from at least a half dozen area law enforcement agencies were seen responding Monday afternoon in Granite Falls to what may have been an officer-involved shooting.

A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Twitter account post Monday evening said the agency was responding to an "officer use-of-force incident."

Officers carrying rifles were in the area, and others seemed to be taking defensive positions behind vehicles. At least one ambulance was in the vicinity.

Barricades were erected for a short time in at least one location a couple blocks away from where the incident seemed to be centered, and there were reports of an area SWAT team arriving to assist.

No other details were immediately available from local law enforcement.