A Bureau of Prisons monitor gets his sentence. He raped a Miami woman on house arrest

The contracted federal prisons monitor who sexually abused a Miami woman on house arrest got a prison sentence one month shorter than his victim’s time on house arrest.

Miami-Dade resident Benito Montes de Oca Cruz, 60, got a four-month prison sentence from U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola for one count of abusive sexual contact. After Montes de Oca does his hard time, he’ll start a year of supervised release. The first 120 days will be on house arrest.

Montes de Oca’s victim was on five months house arrest at the end of a four-year, three-month sentence.

As a site supervisor for Riverside House, contracted to do monitoring for the federal Bureau of Prisons, Montes de Oca’s job included dropping by the woman’s home to make sure she was complying with house arrest limitations. This put her, as Montes de Oca’s guilty plea admitted, “under the custodial, supervisory and disciplinary authority of [Montes de Oca].”

Montes de Oca’s guilty plea says he made the woman masturbate him, get naked and endure his touching of her buttocks, breasts and genitals.

During the Dec. 28, 2020 supervision visit, Montes de Oca’s admission says, he touched her breasts, genitals and buttocks, made her get naked, then got on top of her. He made her masturbate him.

She saved the results of Montes de Oca’s actions for DNA testing,the guilty plea says, and gave investigators two short videos.

