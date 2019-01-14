Can Bureau Veritas SA (EPA:BVI) Maintain Its Strong Returns?

One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. We’ll use ROE to examine Bureau Veritas SA (EPA:BVI), by way of a worked example.

Our data shows Bureau Veritas has a return on equity of 42% for the last year. One way to conceptualize this, is that for each €1 of shareholders’ equity it has, the company made €0.42 in profit.

How Do You Calculate ROE?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

Or for Bureau Veritas:

42% = 330.4 ÷ €852m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Most readers would understand what net profit is, but it’s worth explaining the concept of shareholders’ equity. It is all the money paid into the company from shareholders, plus any earnings retained. You can calculate shareholders’ equity by subtracting the company’s total liabilities from its total assets.

What Does ROE Mean?

ROE looks at the amount a company earns relative to the money it has kept within the business. The ‘return’ is the profit over the last twelve months. The higher the ROE, the more profit the company is making. So, all else equal, investors should like a high ROE. That means it can be interesting to compare the ROE of different companies.

Does Bureau Veritas Have A Good ROE?

Arguably the easiest way to assess company’s ROE is to compare it with the average in its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. As you can see in the graphic below, Bureau Veritas has a higher ROE than the average (18%) in the Professional Services industry.

That's clearly a positive. We think a high ROE, alone, is usually enough to justify further research into a company.

Why You Should Consider Debt When Looking At ROE

Most companies need money — from somewhere — to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first and second cases, the ROE will reflect this use of cash for investment in the business. In the latter case, the use of debt will improve the returns, but will not change the equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with extra risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Bureau Veritas’s Debt And Its 42% ROE

It seems that Bureau Veritas uses a lot of debt to fund the business, since it has a high debt to equity ratio of 3.22. So although the company has an impressive ROE, that figure would be a lot lower without the use of debt.

But It’s Just One Metric

Return on equity is useful for comparing the quality of different businesses. In my book the highest quality companies have high return on equity, despite low debt. If two companies have around the same level of debt to equity, and one has a higher ROE, I’d generally prefer the one with higher ROE.