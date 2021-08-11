Bureaucracy, cops moved at different paces against River Dave

Aug. 11—Confronted with a steadfast 81-year-old hermit, government officials showed varied levels of enthusiasm toward the task of removing David "River Dave" Lidstone from his homestead of 27 years, according to interviews and a review of state and town records.

Canterbury town police and the Merrimack County Sheriff's Office took years to serve an arrest warrant, prompting grumblings from the landowner who wanted him off.

Meanwhile, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department readily agreed to allow contractors to cross Fish and Game property, a necessary step if the owner was going to demolish Lidstone's cabin and clear the property.

Lidstone was jailed July 15 after ignoring repeated court orders to leave the property, where he lived in a two-story cabin. A judge released him last week after the cabin burned down.

While most of the Lidstone drama played out in court hearings and court records, judges and lawyers were not the only ones taking — and in some cases, not taking — action.

Behind-the-scenes musings are detailed in emails the town of Canterbury provided to the New Hampshire Union Leader upon request.

Among other matters, they show:

Scott Mason, Gov. Chris Sununu's nominee to lead the Fish and Game Department, signed off on an easement that allowed contractors to cross Fish and Game property to reach the Lidstone homestead.

The landowner and his attorney frequently complained that Merrimack County Sheriff's Office deputies would not serve court papers on Lidstone. The lawyer eventually hired a private individual to serve papers.

Canterbury police said they could not serve civil papers or make an arrest on a civil warrant. They only agreed to be on hand during a planned eviction if the landowner paid for the officer's time.

The Vermont family that owns the land bemoaned a WMUR-TV "Chronicle" profile of Lidstone in 2018 that portrayed him in a positive light.

"I caught the (WMUR) Chronicle ad Friday night and almost fell off my chair," wrote Steve Giles, the son of landowner Leonard Giles. Steve Giles exchanged frequent emails with Canterbury Town Manager Ken Folsom about Lidstone.

In response, Folsom wrote to Police Chief Michael Labrecque that he was worried what would happen if word got out that an arrest warrant for Lidstone had been pending for eight months.

"Kind of embarrassing if this came out," Folsom wrote Labrecque in October 2018.

But Steven Giles let WMUR-TV know about the warrant, he said in an email while venting about the inability or unwillingness of Canterbury police and Merrimack County sheriff's deputies to arrest Lidstone.

"Hard to believe the police cannot arrest him, but a news reporter can find him on his property," Giles wrote.

In an interview this week, Labrecque said the matter between Giles and Lidstone was a civil issue, which town police don't get involved in.

He has one officer on duty at a time, and the officer didn't have the time to walk two miles into the woods to find Lidstone, the chief said.

"We've got our own stuff to do," Labrecque said.

Police would only detain Lidstone on the warrant if they saw him in public, Labrecque said.

He said he has no idea what priority Lidstone was for the Merrimack County Sheriff's Office, which is tasked with serving civil warrants and, in this case, arresting Lidstone.

Three sheriff's deputies eventually arrested Lidstone on the homestead last month. A call and email to Sheriff David Croft were not returned.

Meanwhile, Fish and Game officials twice granted temporary easements to the landowners so they could cross the Muchyedo Banks Wildlife Management Area to reach the Lidstone homestead. One expired at the end of October 2020. The current easement, signed when Lidstone was in jail, expires at the end of this year.

"They had a court order, and it's not his property," said Mason, executive director of New Hampshire Fish and Game, who signed the easement. He acknowledged that the court order did not apply to his agency and only involved Lidstone and the Giles family.

In an email, Sununu spokesman Ben Vihstadt said the easement was a routine agency-level action that did not involve the governor's office. He did not answer questions about whether Sununu agrees with Mason's decision to sign the easement.

The correspondence also challenges the notion that Canterbury town officials were "breathing down the neck" of Giles to remove Lidstone, as Judge Andrew Schulman had described.

In August 2015, the town first let Leonard Giles know about a potential squatter and a large camp near the confluence of the Cold Brook and Merrimack River.

A plot had been cleared and inhabited for some time, and the town was concerned about waste disposal and zoning violations. The letter made no mention of tax increases to reflect residential use.

The family and town officials met, but while Folsom seemed to take everything in stride, frustration grew on the part of the Giles family.

A judge ordered Lidstone off the property by September 2019, but nothing was being done. In January 2021, an arrest warrant expired and had to be renewed because no one had arrested Lidstone.

Earlier this year, Giles lined up a contractor — SKR Site Services — to remove the structures. But the contractor would only do the work if Lidstone was not on site, and no one was moving to arrest him.

"This is becoming something of a very expensive joke for my family. My father is extremely annoyed the Canterbury police have not assisted the sheriff's office," Steve Giles wrote in June 2021.

The following month, sheriff deputies arrested Lidstone.

But then SKR refused to do the work.

Holly Frederick, the manager of SKR, said it was their understanding that the squatters were kids living in an abandoned camp. But when workers visited the site, the company said it would only do the work if Lidstone and his belongings were permanently gone.

"We weren't about to tear down a veteran's home," Frederick said.

