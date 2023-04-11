The bureaucratic class is relentlessly expanding

Modern offices

Recent news indicates that managers now outnumber manual workers across French industry. Over 21 per cent of the working population are classified as managers, as opposed to 19 per cent who are manual workers. The same trend is apparent in Britain.

Much of this shift in work is because of mechanisation and automation. Factories, mines and farms employ far fewer people but use more robots and machines now, often delivering vastly greater output. And economies like Britain’s have moved away from heavy industry towards services.

But the advance of the administrative state is remorseless in all spheres. During 40 years working in and owning companies across many sectors, I have seen a never ending rise of bureaucracy despite the benefits of computerisation. So often it feels as if the actual operations of the business – making and selling goods for customers – are servants of the head office (and the state). Divisions such as HR, IT, finance, legal, training, marketing and so forth have proliferated, while core activities like production, engineering and research and development have too often withered.

There are many reasons for the growth of the managerial complex. We now educate almost half of young people in universities – which tend to produce graduates supposedly qualified to undertake managerial tasks, rather than apprentices trained in craft skills. Ever more regulation of every possible complexion means compliance has become a huge growth industry in its own right. Health and safety is a dominant feature in every organisation – Covid lockdowns and restrictions were an extreme example of our obsession over eliminating risk from life. The threat of litigation and prosecution means companies are paranoid about claims and damage to their reputations. Manufacturing and mining have been outsourced to low cost overseas destinations.

Meanwhile, the inexorable rise of taxation and public spending means the private sector is gradually being crowded out by the government. Red tape is a suffocating aspect of modern life – and the bureaucrats who promote it gain status by hiring more functionaries for their department. They are incentivised to expand their mini-empires.

The era of easy money and cheap capital permitted many companies to become fat and lazy. Being efficient and generating cash were not seen as priorities. Hiring lots of managers in fashionable ESG departments became all the rage. But that time is over: the sharply higher cost of finance means companies will have to renew their focus on working for the customer and the bottom line.

Ironically, there are acute shortages of staff in sectors like construction, catering, agriculture, mining, technology and manufacturing. We need more plumbers, bricklayers, bakers, farm hands, software and production engineers - and these are the kinds of roles that will not be replaced by Chat-GPT or Google Bard. It is all very well having a workforce bristling with the higher, soft skills, but if we lack the ability to carry out basic technical tasks then the economy has become lop-sided and unhealthy.

The reduction in headcount at Twitter from 7,500 to under 2,000 in less than a year under new owner Elon Musk is a dramatic case study of how administrative bloat can go against to the efficient running of a corporation. Large companies in particular can suffer from armies of middle managers engaged in internal meetings where executives use endless jargon and acronyms but achieve little.

By contrast, entrepreneurs running lean firms cannot afford unproductive passengers. The lack of bureaucracy and office politics in smaller companies means they should be more flexible and nimble than their giant rivals. I am often astonished at how startups can out innovate and usurp much larger incumbents. But it is because the latter get captured by administrators infatuated with process rather than practical output.

The economy is experiencing a period of what is essentially full employment. Hence the fixation with recruiting and retaining talent. But this phase is unlikely to last. If there is a serious downturn, then restructuring and a return to key competences will become apparent. There may well be a clear out of many managers, especially if they can be replaced by AI. I have a feeling we may have already passed the peak of this cycle of managerialism – and a good thing too.

Luke Johnson is chairman of Risk Capital Partners