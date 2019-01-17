Burelle SA (EPA:BUR) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll look at Burelle SA (EPA:BUR) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Burelle:

0.16 = €588m ÷ (€6.4b – €2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Burelle has an ROCE of 16%.

Is Burelle’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Burelle’s ROCE appears to be around the 16% average of the Auto Components industry. Independently of how Burelle compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Burelle is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Burelle’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Burelle has total liabilities of €2.8b and total assets of €6.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 44% of its total assets. Burelle has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On Burelle’s ROCE

Burelle’s ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. But note: Burelle may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

