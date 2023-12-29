Buresh Blog: 2023 Weather Review - Jacksonville: 22 Record Temps., 4 Rainfall Records

The next “Buresh Blog” update will be the week of Jan. 8th. Here’s wishing You & Yours a happy, healthy & prosperous 2024.

At JIA in 2023 there were 18 record highs... 2 record lows... 2 record high lows & 4 daily rainfall records.

2023 weather review & highlights:

JANUARY - 58.0 degrees/+3.8 degrees... 2.18″/-1.10″

4th: 66 mph thunderstorm wind gust at JIA... 2 SE Ga. tornadoes - EF-1 & EF-0

16th: Brief subtropical storm over the NW Atlantic

19th: 84 degrees - record high (83/2001)

25th: 83 degrees - tie record high (1990)

28th: 10th & last freeze of the season at JIA - 30 degrees

30th: 87 degrees - daily & January all-time record high (85/2013)

31st: 86 degrees - daily record high (84/1982)

FEBRUARY - 65.5 degrees/+8.0 degrees... 1.42″ / -1.44″ - record 17 80-degree days for the month (16/2018)

1st: Peak pine pollen count of the year - 806 cubic meters

17th: 86 degrees - record high (83/2022)

22nd: 87 degrees - tie record high (2019)

23rd: 88 degrees - record high (85/1962)

24th: 88 degrees - tie record high (1962)

28th: 87 degrees - tie record high (2017)... low temp. of 71 degrees - record high min. (66/1962) & record high min. for Feb. (70 degrees on Feb. 22, 1961)

MARCH - 65.4 degrees/+3.0 degrees... 3.33″ / +0.04″

1st: 66 degrees - tie record high min. (1913)

3rd: 88 degrees - tie record high (2012)

7th: 89 degrees - record high (87/2022)

8th: Peak oak pollen - 2961 cubic meters

10th: “The Players” called at 4:30pm due to rain & storms.

13th: EF-0 tornado in Putnam Co. S/SW of Interlachen - First Alert Certified Broadcast meteorologist on the air!

27th: 90 degrees - tie record high (2020)

24th & 31st: two tornado outbreaks kill more than 50 people - Mississippi on the 24th... Midwest, Tennessee Valley & the Deep South on the 31st.

28th: 6 months since Cat. 4 Ian hit SW Florida. Videographer Diar Gilyana & I visited the area to track recovery:

APRIL - 70.7 degrees/+2.6 degrees... 3.05″/+0.12″

1st - 90 degrees - record high (89/1974)

10th: “Local’ Nor’easter pounds the coast

12th: Ft. Lauderdale flood - 24″+ rain

27th: T’storm winds down trees in Mandarin, golf ball sized hail in Hastings, St. Johns Co.

MAY - 74.2 degrees/-0.7 degrees... 5.68″/+2.26″

14th: St. Augustine Beach rip current death

21st: Start of ‘23 wet season

28th: Jax Beach rip current death

JUNE - 80.1 degrees/-0.2 degrees... 7.63″/+0.03″

1st: tropical depression #2 - first of the season - forms over the NE Gulf... becomes tropical storm “Arlene” on the 2nd... dissipates over the SE Gulf on the 3rd (official first tropical cyclone of the year was unnamed subtropical storm over the open NW Atlantic.

6th: Jacksonville Beach rip current death

JULY - 84.7 degrees/+2.2 degrees... 7.93″ / +1.16″ - 3rd hottest July on record

1st: Mickler’s Beach rip current death

14th: Severe New England flash flood

22nd: St. Johns Co. teen struck by lightning while on tree swing but survives

30th: 2.40″ - daily rainfall record (2.36′/2017)

AUGUST - 84.5 degree/ +2.4 degrees... 4.98″/-1.90″

8th: 99 degrees - record high (98/2007)

9th: Maui, Hawaii wildfire begins & kills approximately 110 people

11th: 99 degrees - record high (98/1968, 2011, 2019)... 79 degrees - record high low

13th: 99 degrees - tie record high (1954, 1957)

14th: 99 degrees - record high (97/1938)

17th: 1.71″ at JIA - daily rainfall record (1.65′/2022)

20th: Tropical storm “Hilary” brings heavy rain, flash flooding & mudslides to parts of Southern California. Dodger stadium parking lot:

26th: Tropical depression #10 forms over the NW Caribbean... & makes landfall as Cat. 3 “Idalia” in the Florida Big Bend on the 30th. Widespread power outages from Lake City, FL to Waycross, GA. Only minor fringe impacts for metro Jacksonville while three tornadoes were confirmed across SE Ga. A full recap of Idalia in the “Buresh Blog” * here *.

Cedar Key, Fl. storm surge debris:

SEPTEMBER - 78.3 degrees/-0.5 degrees... 9.00″/+1.44″

4th: 66 degrees - tie record low (2021)

5th: 63 degrees - tie record low (1997)

13th: Fernandina Beach rip current death (15-year old)

26th: 2 struck by lightning in Putnam Co. while hunting... 16-year old daughter died on the 28th.

OCTOBER - 70.4 degrees/-0.8 degrees... 2.65″/-1.38″

11-12th: ‘Local’ Nor’easter drops 2-7″ of rain generally east of I-95

25th: Cat. 5 hurricane “Otis” slams Acapulco, Mexico.

.@NOAA's #GOESWest 🛰️ watched as #HurricaneOtis strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane in only about 12 hours.#Otis made landfall near Acapulco, Mexico around 1:25 am CDT today with sustained winds of ~165 mph.



Latest:https://t.co/yi6nrBfQ4g pic.twitter.com/oHgDSc1t5H — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 25, 2023

NOVEMBER - 61.6 degrees/-0.7 degrees... 3.95″/+1.95

10th: 86 degrees - record high (84/2002)

16th: For World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day, I interviewed Jags head coach Doug Pederson about the disease has impacted his family:

26th: 2.28″ of rain - daily record (1.48″/1982)

30th: 32 degrees - first freeze of the winter at JIA

DECEMBER - 58.7 degrees/+1.8 degrees... 6.79″/+4.01″

2nd: 1.46″ of rain - daily record (1.12″/1901)

17th: 4″+ rainfall & 40-50 mph wind gusts from Gulf storm system

Sinkhole in West Jacksonville:

And while not weather-related, Action News Marithza Ross & I did a story in the spring on the craze that is Pickleball!:

... including some fun bloopers :) :