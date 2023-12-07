MUNCIE Ind. — Mayor Dan Ridenour on Tuesday appointed Daniel Burford as Muncie fire chief.

Burford, who had been the Muncie Fire Department's deputy chief, succeeds Robert Mead, who recently retired.

Muncie's new fire chief, Daniel Burford (right), stands with Mayor Dan Ridenour (center) and Deputy Chief Daniel Ninde.

Mead, who had been chief for nearly two years, was a former longtime arson investigator.

Firefighter Daniel Ninde, who was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant, will serve as Burford's deputy chief.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Burford appointed as Muncie fire chief