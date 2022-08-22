Burgaw man faces multiple sex-related charges following child pornography investigation

A Burgaw man was arrested Friday and faces several criminal sex-related charges.

Nicholas Wayne Moore, 39, was arrested at home following an investigation, according to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives in the department's special victim's unit discovered Moore possessed hundreds of images related to child pornography and had been secretly recording female minors using his bathroom from 2018 to 2022, according to the release.

According to inmate records, Moore faces 20 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation, six counts of secret peeping and one count of second-degree sexual offense.

More charges are anticipated and Moore is currently held under a $325,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office.

