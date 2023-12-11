A burgeoning national coffee chain opens a new shop in the Columbia area. Here’s where

Time to get caffeinated, Forest Acres. A new coffee shop has arrived.

7 Brew Coffee, which has drive-thru coffee shops across the U.S., recently opened a second shop in the Midlands. The new location is at 2230 N. Beltline Boulevard in Forest Acres. It’s on the southeast corner of Forest Drive and North Beltline.

“7 Brew was born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone,” the coffee company says on its website. “We dreamed of serving premium coffee in record time and making new friends while we’re at it. The dream came alive with our first ‘stand’ in Rogers (Arkansas), and our 7 original coffees. Today, we’re cranking out all kinds of custom-hand crafted drinks in different locations throughout the country.”

The recent opening in Forest Acres marks the second 7 Brew in the Midlands. The company also has a store at 7234 Garners Ferry Road.

As part of a grand opening week celebration, the North Beltline 7 Brew is offering 50% off drinks for students and educators with a University of South Carolina ID. from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 11 through Dec. 16 The company also says nurses can get 10% off throughout the month of December with an ID.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday the North Beltline location will have a ceremonial ribbon cutting with company officials and Columbia Chamber leaders.

The Forest Acres 7 Brew is debuting in a high-traffic location. About 26,000 cars per day pass down that corridor, according to S.C. traffic count data.