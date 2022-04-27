Burger Fuel Group (NZSE:BFG) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Burger Fuel Group's (NZSE:BFG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Burger Fuel Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = NZ$1.5m ÷ (NZ$43m - NZ$3.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Burger Fuel Group has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 7.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Burger Fuel Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Burger Fuel Group, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Burger Fuel Group has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 3.9% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Burger Fuel Group is utilizing 207% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, Burger Fuel Group gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 73% in the last five years. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you want to continue researching Burger Fuel Group, you might be interested to know about the 3 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

