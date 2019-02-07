Should Burger Fuel Worldwide Limited (NZSE:BFW) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. To keep the lesson grounded in practicality, we’ll use ROE to better understand Burger Fuel Worldwide Limited (NZSE:BFW).

Burger Fuel Worldwide has a ROE of 1.2%, based on the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this, is that for each NZ$1 of shareholders’ equity it has, the company made NZ$0.012 in profit.

View our latest analysis for Burger Fuel Worldwide

How Do I Calculate ROE?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

Or for Burger Fuel Worldwide:

1.2% = 0.117938 ÷ NZ$10m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Most know that net profit is the total earnings after all expenses, but the concept of shareholders’ equity is a little more complicated. It is all earnings retained by the company, plus any capital paid in by shareholders. Shareholders’ equity can be calculated by subtracting the total liabilities of the company from the total assets of the company.

What Does Return On Equity Mean?

ROE measures a company’s profitability against the profit it retains, and any outside investments. The ‘return’ is the yearly profit. A higher profit will lead to a higher ROE. So, all else being equal, a high ROE is better than a low one. That means ROE can be used to compare two businesses.

Does Burger Fuel Worldwide Have A Good ROE?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. As is clear from the image below, Burger Fuel Worldwide has a lower ROE than the average (12%) in the Hospitality industry.

NZSE:BFW Last Perf February 7th 19 More

Unfortunately, that’s sub-optimal. We’d prefer see an ROE above the industry average, but it might not matter if the company is undervalued. Nonetheless, it might be wise to check if insiders have been selling.

How Does Debt Impact ROE?

Companies usually need to invest money to grow their profits. That cash can come from retained earnings, issuing new shares (equity), or debt. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash, for growth. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact the shareholders’ equity. That will make the ROE look better than if no debt was used.

Combining Burger Fuel Worldwide’s Debt And Its 1.2% Return On Equity

Shareholders will be pleased to learn that Burger Fuel Worldwide has not one iota of net debt! So while I find its ROE to be rather low, at least it didn’t use debt. At the end of the day, when a company has zero debt, it is in a better position to take future growth opportunities.

The Bottom Line On ROE

Return on equity is one way we can compare the business quality of different companies. Companies that can achieve high returns on equity without too much debt are generally of good quality. If two companies have around the same level of debt to equity, and one has a higher ROE, I’d generally prefer the one with higher ROE.