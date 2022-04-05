Burger King accused of false advertising in lawsuit alleging Whoppers are too small

Phelan M. Ebenhack
·2 min read

It’s not the kind of Whopper Burger King wants to be associated with.

A South Florida lawyer has filed a federal lawsuit seeking class-action status alleging that Burger King has misled customers by portraying its food as being much larger compared with what it has served to customers in real life.

The suit, brought by attorney Anthony Russo, alleges Burger King began inflating the size of its burgers in images around September 2017. Before that, the suit claims, Burger King “more fairly” advertised its food products.

Today, the size of virtually every food item advertised by Burger King is “materially overstated,” the lawsuit says. Russo and the plaintiffs he is representing single out advertisements for Burger King’s trademark Whopper, saying the entire burger is 35 percent larger than the real-life version, with double the meat than what is actually served.

The suit cites as witnesses multiple YouTube users who specialize in food reviews and Twitter users who complained about their orders.

It’s not the first time Burger King has been accused of inflating food in its ads. The United Kingdom’s advertising authority cited the company 12 years ago for burgers that had height and thickness “considerably less” than what was advertised.

The suit, which seeks class-action status, demands monetary damages and a court order requiring Burger King to end what it says are its deceptive practices.

Representatives for Burger King and its parent company, Restaurant Brands International, didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Jonathan Maze, the editor in chief of Restaurant Business magazine, said that while lawsuits against fast-food companies like Russo’s may seem to lack merit, they can sometimes scare company executives into paying settlements “when they fear bad publicity.”

In 2020, a California judge approved a $6.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed against Chipotle over what was alleged to be a misleading non-GMO advertising campaign.

“Big or small, justice is justice, and laws are laws,” Russo said, “and just because something happens to appear in someone’s opinion to be minor doesn’t mean that it is.”

He said he was seeking greater transparency in industry advertising more broadly.

“If I’m advertising a vehicle, you don’t Photoshop it to enhance it,” he said. “Sure, maybe you shoot it in its best light, but certainly you don’t make it misleading. That’s really the basis for these kinds of lawsuits.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Black Pumas, And More Added To CMT Awards Lineup

    Guyton and the Black Pumas will team up for a world premiere collaboration.

  • Former Bills DE Alex Carrington arrested on gun chargers near Buffalo

    Former #Bills DE Alex Carrington arrested on gun chargers near Buffalo:

  • Louisiana can’t buy drugs to use in executions, so judge drops death penalty case

    Louisiana hasn’t been able to acquire drugs to use in lethal injections for nearly 10 years.

  • Why Nikola Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

    Good news from electric vehicle makers blended nicely with a positive development on the financing front.

  • The Bob's Burgers Movie

    “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underd

  • Trevor Noah Honors Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins At Grammys

    “Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and their fans around the globe,” Noah said before the “In Memoriam” segment.

  • Former Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders considering retirement before 13th season

    Free agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders would make sense for the Saints in a reunion, but he's considering retirement before committing to a 13th season in the NFL:

  • Social media teases Geno Auriemma after losing undefeated record in title games

    See what social media had to say about Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley after South Carolina topped UConn in the 2022 NCAA Womens Basketball National Championship Game.

  • Cavaliers' J.B. Bickerstaff throws tantrum over Sixers' free throws

    Joel Embiid torched the Cavaliers for 44 points on Sunday night, but apparently Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff doesn't think free throws should count. By Adam Hermann

  • Zelensky calls killings in Bucha 'genocide'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the deaths of dozens of people in the town of Bucha outside the capital of Kyiv reclaimed from Russian forces will be deemed as "genocide" by international leaders.

  • 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Cruiser Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

    Just a used car, you say? Maybe, but it's a used car with longroof style.

  • Baby with rare condition gets heart transplant after waiting 218 days

    Elodie Carmen Baker received a heart transplant at The Heart Center at Lurie Children's Hospital on March 27. Elodie was about 7 weeks old when she was diagnosed with a rare heart condition in August 2021 called dilated cardiomyopathy. Elodie's mother, Kate Baker, still remembers the moment she knew something was wrong.

  • One of the Late Prince Philip’s Historic Vintage Runabouts Is up for Auction

    The Duke of Edinburgh captained the speedboat for more than 30 years.

  • Elon Musk 'Playing Monopoly in Real Life' With First Twitter Message

    Musk made headlines yet again Monday after announcing he had taken a massive slice of Twitter , prompting a surge in the stock, which soared more than 27% to end at $49.97 a share at close of trade. The tech brain behind The Boring Company and SpaceX now becomes Twitter's largest shareholder, with a stake more than triple what founder and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey holds. The world was quick to react to Musk's real-time management of his latest company, with equal parts responding the idea of editing Twitter and the fact that Musk appeared to be "playing Monopoly in real life."

  • Logan Paul's Latest Stunt: Paying $6 Million For Rare Pikachu Card And Wearing It To WrestleMania

    Internet personality, boxer, and Pokémon investor Logan Paul recently spent $6 million dollars on a very rare Pokémon card and then wore that card during his WrestleMania 38 appearance. Why? Because the internet and speculators have destroyed reality.

  • How Long Does It Take for Your Costco Membership To Actually Pay Off?

    If the cost of a Costco membership makes you think twice about signing up, it's understandable. After all, a Costco membership starts at $60, which is more expensive than both a Sam's Club and a BJ's...

  • Hitting deer has led to hundreds of injuries in NC. These are ways to avoid crashes

    Most vehicle collisions involving deer occur in areas where deer travel, including near bridges, overpasses, railroad tracks, streams and ditches,

  • Global outcry at civilian killings near Kyiv

    STORY: Global outrage spread on Monday (April 4) at civilian killings in north Ukraine, including evidence of bound bodies shot at close range and a mass grave found in areas retaken from Russian troops.Taras Shapravskyi, deputy mayor of Bucha, around 25 miles northwest of Kyiv, said 50 bodies found after Kremlin forces withdrew late last week were the victims of extra-judicial killings by Russian troops. This report contains graphic images of some of those bodies. Reuters could not independently verify the number of dead or who was responsible.Ukraine's foreign minister called on the International Criminal Court to collect evidence of Russian war crimes, a term also used by French President Emmanuel Macron. In Bucha, a man lay sprawled by the roadside, with his hands tied behind his back and a bullet wound to his head.A mass grave at a church remained open, with hands and feet poking through red clay heaped on top.Ukrainian authorities said they had found 421 civilian casualties near Kyiv by Sunday.The images from Bucha looked set to galvanize the United States and Europe into fresh sanctions against Moscow.And to overshadow peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, due to restart by video link on Monday.The Kremlin categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in Bucha and said Ukrainian allegations on the matter should be treated with doubt.Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the images were staged. "The other day another fake attack was undertaken in the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, after the Russian military had left according to plans and agreements. Several days later, a fake video was staged. That is now is being spread through all media channels and social media by Ukrainian representatives and their Western patrons."Adding to the mounting accusations - the head of the village of Motyzhyn, her husband and son were shot and buried in a shallow grave, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry said, showing their partially covered bodies in the sand. One had his head taped. Reuters couldn't independently verify who killed the family.A Reuters reporter also saw another body of a man in a well near a burnt-out farm. He appeared to have been tied up.The United States will ask the U.N. General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday.

  • It’s an SUV. It’s a Corolla. It’s both: The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is a new variant of the popular sedan.

    The Corolla Cross has the extra ride height and added cargo capacity of an SUV, with the platform and powertrain found in the world's best selling car.

  • Miranda Lambert has big plans for Vegas residency after entertainer award

    Country star Miranda Lambert's new Las Vegas residency will show fans something they haven't seen before from the Grammy-winner. Lambert said being named entertainer of the year at Academy of Country Music is good timing for her big plans this year. (April 4)