Burger King is changing its logo after 20 years in a massive rebrand - see what the new packaging and employee uniforms will look like

Burger King released a total branding redesign, including a new logo.

The logo signals an embrace of a more classic look, emphasizing the whopper.

Burger King is investing in the app and drive-thru tech to compete with other fast-food competitors.

Burger King announced its first total rebrand in over 20 years on Wednesday, including a return to the classic logo and an emphasis on the whopper.

Insider saw inside the first restaurant in this new design through a virtual tour in Miami. The new look will eventually roll out to the rest of the chain, although customers might not see it for a while as Burger King corporate plans a prolonged integration over the next few years.

Burger King told Insider that it made a "huge investment" in its mobile app over the past year, where the design will be visible first. Like McDonald's, Chipotle, and other fast-food chains, Burger King spent 2020 improving the app and drive-thru experience as more orders come digitally because of the pandemic.

Restaurant Brands International, Burger King's parent company, is installing high-tech drive-thrus at 10,000 Burger Kings and Tim Horton's, and eventually Popeyes. The new drive thrus will have digital screens with predictive ordering and double drive-thru lanes where possible.

Here's what the Burger King of the future will look like.

Updating the logo is one of the most obvious and recognizable changes.

For the rebrand, Burger King removed the blue from the logo because "there's no blue food," Global Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado told Insider. "Buns don't shine," he said, so that had to go too.

The logo felt "old," he said, and was "from a time when the design characteristics were trendy." He said the brand improved the proportions and font to make the classic design feel modern.

The new logo is a modern version of the classic BK look, putting the restaurant name between two buns.

The new font is a key part of the rebrand, according to Machado, who described it as "yummy" and "gooey."

All Burger King branding was also redesigned in colors inspired by the Whopper.

Some of the newer ads don't actually include the new logo, so they have already started to roll out.

Digital branding is the easiest and fastest to change, and will reflect the new designs almost immediately.

Other parts of the overall brand, like uniforms, will be slower to roll out.

Burger King will "flow through" the new designs, integrating them in as franchisees order new uniforms.

The new uniforms will vary by country and location, but options include t shirts and several types of jackets.

The same principle applies to packaging, and Machado says franchises can use up what they have instead of letting it go to waste.

The new logos and signage also emphasize the flame-grilled whopper, with open kitchens that show off the broiler.

The whopper and broiler are key and nearly every element calls back to them.

Burger King won't force newer restaurants to change the logo or layout immediately, though.

The new logo and design elements complement other changes to the brand, as it introduced new restaurant models in late 2020 with food lockers, conveyor belts, and other "restaurant of tomorrow" ideas.

