Burger King is closing 27 more locations across the US. See the full list.
Franchisee Meridian Restaurants Unlimited is closing 27 Burger King locations in the US.
The closures mainly impact stores in Utah and Minnesota, but are spread across seven states.
Another Burger King franchisee, EYM King of Michigan said it will close 26 locations last month.
Burger King franchisee Meridian Restaurants Unlimited is closing 27 restaurants across seven states, including in its home state of Utah.
Meridian operates over 100 Burger King locations. It is the latest franchisee to announce it will shutter restaurants this year. EYM King of Michigan said in March it is closing all 26 locations in the state, citing a failure to come to terms with the fast-food chain on a new deal.
Meridian said in court filing that while it is unlikely it will close a significant amount of its Burger King locations, it is leaving open the possibility of more closures in the future, Restaurant Business first reported.
The Burger King operator filed for bankruptcy in March because of low sales and high inflation, among other factors. Another Burger King franchisee, TOMS King Holdings, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January for similar reasons.
While some of its franchisees struggle, Burger King is showing early signs of a turnaround. The chain last reported same-store sales in the US grew by 5% at the end of last year. Last fall, the brand unveiled its "reclaim the flame" plan, which involves investing $400 million into marketing and remodeling top restaurants.
Here's a list of the stores closing:
Minnesota
209 Nokomis Street, Alexandria
926 Central Avenue Northeast, East Grand Forks
528 Western Ave, Fergus Falls
21 Depot Street, Litchfield
205 Lake Street, Long Prairie
586 Southwest 1st Street, Montevideo
516 East Bridge Street, Redwood Falls
100 21st Street North, Moorhead
1611 US-12, Willmar
Montana
1422 West Main Street, Lewistown
520 North 27th St, Billings
1211 9th Street West, Columbia Falls
Kansas
2201 East Kansas Ave, McPherson
Nebraska
3627 South Lincoln Avenue, York
2504 O St, Lincoln
4230 North 27th Street, Lincoln
North Dakota
3765 Gateway Drive, Grand Forks
Utah
171 East Gateway Dr, Heber
7810 South 1300 E, Sandy
10235 South State Street, Sandy
729 North Main St, Clearfield
1466 East 3500 North, Lehi
119 East Crossroads Blvd, Saratoga Springs
147 East Bangerter Highway, Draper
5390 South 1900 West, Roy
1660 West North Temple St, Salt Lake City
Wyoming
1902 Mountain View Drive, Cody
Read the original article on Business Insider