Burger King is closing 27 more locations across the US. See the full list.

Burger King reported US same-store sales grew 5% at the end of 2022, but some franchisees are struggling. Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Franchisee Meridian Restaurants Unlimited is closing 27 Burger King locations in the US.

The closures mainly impact stores in Utah and Minnesota, but are spread across seven states.

Another Burger King franchisee, EYM King of Michigan said it will close 26 locations last month.

Burger King franchisee Meridian Restaurants Unlimited is closing 27 restaurants across seven states, including in its home state of Utah.

Meridian operates over 100 Burger King locations. It is the latest franchisee to announce it will shutter restaurants this year. EYM King of Michigan said in March it is closing all 26 locations in the state, citing a failure to come to terms with the fast-food chain on a new deal.

Meridian said in court filing that while it is unlikely it will close a significant amount of its Burger King locations, it is leaving open the possibility of more closures in the future, Restaurant Business first reported.

The Burger King operator filed for bankruptcy in March because of low sales and high inflation, among other factors. Another Burger King franchisee, TOMS King Holdings, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January for similar reasons.

While some of its franchisees struggle, Burger King is showing early signs of a turnaround. The chain last reported same-store sales in the US grew by 5% at the end of last year. Last fall, the brand unveiled its "reclaim the flame" plan, which involves investing $400 million into marketing and remodeling top restaurants.

Here's a list of the stores closing:

Minnesota

209 Nokomis Street, Alexandria

926 Central Avenue Northeast, East Grand Forks

528 Western Ave, Fergus Falls

21 Depot Street, Litchfield

205 Lake Street, Long Prairie

586 Southwest 1st Street, Montevideo

516 East Bridge Street, Redwood Falls

100 21st Street North, Moorhead

1611 US-12, Willmar

Montana

1422 West Main Street, Lewistown

520 North 27th St, Billings

1211 9th Street West, Columbia Falls

Kansas

2201 East Kansas Ave, McPherson

Nebraska

3627 South Lincoln Avenue, York

2504 O St, Lincoln

4230 North 27th Street, Lincoln

North Dakota

3765 Gateway Drive, Grand Forks

Utah



171 East Gateway Dr, Heber

7810 South 1300 E, Sandy

10235 South State Street, Sandy

729 North Main St, Clearfield

1466 East 3500 North, Lehi

119 East Crossroads Blvd, Saratoga Springs

147 East Bangerter Highway, Draper

5390 South 1900 West, Roy

1660 West North Temple St, Salt Lake City

Wyoming

1902 Mountain View Drive, Cody

