Burger King customer mad about wait time opens fire in drive-thru, Tennessee cops say

Hayley Fowler
·1 min read

Police in Tennessee are looking for a woman accused of shooting into a Burger King drive-thru window earlier this week.

Surveillance footage from a Burger King on Winchester Road in Memphis appears to show a woman with a black handgun firing into the drive-thru window on Tuesday, the Memphis Police Department said.

“Upon arriving on the scene, officers were advised that a female customer got angry regarding the wait time to be served at the drive-thru window,” police said.

The woman was reportedly in the passenger seat of a mid-sized, four-door gray sedan before she got out of the car and walked up to the window. According to law enforcement officials, that’s when a “verbal altercation ensued.”

“Video surveillance shows the suspect retrieve a black handgun from the vehicle, extend her upper body through the drive-thru window, and fire several shots at the Burger King workers,” police said.

The workers escaped through a back door and no one was hurt.

Police said the woman returned to her car and left. A man was reportedly driving.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-2274 to report an anonymous tip. Tips can also be reported online at crimestopmem.org or by using the mobile app when you search for “P3 Tips.”

Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County Inc. is offering a reward of up to $1,000 if an arrest is made.

Recommended Stories

  • Man Sucker Punched While Walking in Central Park With His Family

    A man was walking through Central Park with his family last weekend when a stranger came up and harassed his wife before punching him in broad daylight. The 38-year-old victim, who did not wish to be identified, was with his wife and 5-year-old son at the time of the incident by the Hernshead Rocks on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. "You can tell that something just wasn't right," the victim recalled in an interview with Eyewitness News.

  • Deadly butt injection at Missouri hotel leads to prison for Texas woman, officials say

    A 22-year-old died after the woman “recklessly” injected silicone into her buttocks, officials say.

  • Orange shooting suspect charged with 4 counts of murder

    The suspected gunman who killed four people — including a 9-year-old boy — at a business complex in Orange, California, on Wednesday was charged with four felony counts of murder, prosecutors announced Friday. Driving the news: Prosecutors said the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, who was also wounded during the shooting, knew all of the adult victims through personal or business relationships.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThey also said the Gaxiola locked the gates to the business complex from the inside prior to the shooting, preventing victims from fleeing the building and forcing responding officers to engage him from outside the building.What they're saying: “The taking of the life of another human being is the most serious of crimes and the slaughter of multiple people while they were essentially locked in a shooting gallery is nothing short of terrifying,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. The big picture: Gaxiola has also been charged with attempted murder of two police officers and attempted murder of a woman, among other charges, prosecutors said. The incident in Orange was the third major mass shooting in the United States in just over two weeks. A gunman killed 10 people in Boulder, Colorado, and eight people were killed in shootings in Atlanta, Georgia,More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Reynolds signs gun bill easing background checks, permits

    Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill Friday that will make handgun carry permits and background checks on unlicensed sales optional in Iowa. As of July 1, people can buy handguns from private non-licensed sources such as websites, gun shows and individuals without a permit or background check. Reynolds said in a statement that the bill protects the Second Amendment rights of Iowa’s law-abiding citizens.

  • Video shows Oklahoma jailer being brutalized by inmates

    The Oklahoma City Police Department released a video Friday showing inmates drag, beat and stab a jailer before police shot and killed one who was holding a homemade knife to the jailer's neck. The graphic video also shows police and sheriff's deputies enter the pod at the Oklahoma County Detention Center and shoot and kill 34-year-old inmate Curtis Montrell Williams, who was standing at the top of a landing and holding a knife to the neck of jailer Daniel Misquez, who was on his knees. After Williams was shot, Misquez tumbled down the staircase and officers pulled him to safety and left the pod.

  • Cambridge coach Rob Baker: Great Ouse boat race will be ‘true test of endurance’

    The annual contest was switched from the Thames and will be staged in Ely for the first time since 1944.

  • SC police officer put his knee on woman’s neck. Lawyer wants DOJ to investigate

    The officer “showed wanton disregard for a citizens’ well-being by engaging in (a) maneuver that he has not been instructed to use,” his police record said.

  • Try this pediatrician-approved hold to calm a crying baby

    Pediatrician Dr. Robert Hamilton has developed an expert technique for quieting infants, which he calls "The Hold."

  • Amazon reportedly explored opening discount stores to offload unsold electronics

    Amazon has been examining the idea of opening discount stores or outlets selling unsold electronics and home goods at steep discounts.

  • Broward County Public Schools, the sixth largest U.S. school district, targeted by massive ransomware attack

    Broward County Public Schools, the sixth largest school district in the United States, said Thursday it had been the target of a massive ransomware attack, according to AP.Why it matters: In March, hackers encrypted some of the Fort Lauderdale-based district's data and demanded a $40 million cryptocurrency payment or they would erase the files and publish the personal information of students and employees online. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Broward said Thursday it made no extortion payment and that no personal information had been published online, according to AP.The district added that it is working with cybersecurity experts to shore up its computer systems and restore affected systems.The big pictures: Screenshots of negotiations between Broward County Public Schools and the hackers show that at one point the school district offered $500,000 to restore the data, according to WPTV, an NBC-affiliated television station.The attack briefly shutdown the district’s computer system in early March, but classes were not disrupted. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Franklin Graham wins court battle after crusade ads yanked off buses in England

    Evangelist was discriminated against on basis of religious views, judge rules.

  • Bronx man, wife arrested for allegedly trying to join ISIS

    A Bronx man and his wife were arrested attempting to board a cargo ship in Newark bound for the Middle East, where they planned to fight with the terror group ISIS, according to authorities.

  • 11 Characters Who Have Held Captain America’s Shield

    Many heroes in the Marvel Universe have used the shield of Captain America in battle. More than you think, and some might really surprise you. The post 11 Characters Who Have Held Captain America’s Shield appeared first on Nerdist.

  • US Capitol lockdown: one officer and suspect dead after car rams into barrier

    Suspect rammed vehicle and then lunged at others with a knifeLockdown lifted but congressional staffers told to remain indoorsUS Capitol – follow live updates A police officer and a suspect were dead on Friday after the suspect rammed a vehicle into two US Capitol police officers outside Congress in Washington, then lunged at others with a knife. The suspect was shot. Two officers were taken to hospital. Police named the officer who died as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the department. The incident happened just after 1pm. Amid initial confusion, the Capitol was placed on lockdown, with staff told to “seek cover” amid reports of an “external security threat”. One congressional reporter posted to social media dramatic video of a helicopter landing outside the east front of the building. At a briefing, Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the Capitol police, said she spoke “with a heavy heart”. A handout photo shows Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans. Photograph: USCP/EPA “The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers,” she said, “then hit the North Barricade barrier. That suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand. Our officers then engaged that suspect. “He did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect did start lunging toward US Capitol police officers, at which time US Capitol police officers fired upon the suspect. The suspect has been pronounced deceased.” “Two US Capitol police officers were transported to two different hospitals, and it is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries.” In a subsequent statement, Pittman said: “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon.” Evans started work for the Capitol police in 2003, she said, and was a member of the first responders’ unit. The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff, in recognition of the fallen officer. Her Democratic counterpart in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said: “I’m heartbroken for the officer killed today defending our Capitol and for his family. We’re in their debt.” From the Camp David retreat in Maryland, Joe Biden ordered the flag at the White House to be flown a half-staff too. “I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my homeland security adviser and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds,” the president said. “I want to express the nation’s gratitude to the Capitol police … and others who quickly responded to this attack. [We] mourn the loss of yet another courageous Capitol police officer.” Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a member of Republican leadership, tweeted her condolences. Even after the lockdown at the Capitol was lifted at around 3.30pm, congressional staffers were still being told to stay in buildings and not go outside. “The external security threat located at all of the US Capitol campus buildings has been neutralized but [Capitol police are] continuing to investigate out of an abundance of caution and there is still no entry or exit permitted at this time,” read a police advisory. “You may move about within the buildings and underground between buildings. If you are outside, seek cover.” The Capitol has been on heightened security alert since 6 January, when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to overturn his election defeat. Five people died as a direct result of the attack, one of them a Capitol police officer who confronted rioters. Some of the security fencing put up after the attack has recently been removed. Pittman “asked that the public continue to keep US Capitol police and their families in your prayers. This has been an extremely difficult time for US Capitol police, after the events of 6 January and now the events that have occurred here today.” On Friday, USCP said Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW and First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE were closed to traffic. National guard members were filmed marching into the Capitol. Capitol police officers salute as a procession carries the remains of the officer killed. Photograph: José Luis Magaña/AP Police did not immediately name the suspect, though news outlets did, citing law enforcement sources. At the briefing at the Capitol, Rob Contee, acting chief of Metropolitan police (MPD), said the suspect did not appear to have been previously known to law enforcement. “The MPD homicide division as well as our internal affairs division will now take over the investigation,” he said, “with respect to the shooting death that occurred as well as the officer’s death.” Contee said there did not appear to be a link to terrorism or a threat to any member of Congress, or any ongoing threat to the Capitol or the neighbourhood around it. The House and Senate are not in session but some elected officials and staff were in the building on Friday. Ro Khanna, a Democratic representative from California, spoke to CNN from his car, where he said officers had told him to go after he came back to the Capitol from going out for lunch. “It’s really sad,” he said. “Once the barriers were removed we were moving back to some sense of normalcy, but this just shows the level of risk there still is. “I can’t imagine saying that going to the United States Capitol to represent your constituents is actually a dangerous thing.” Contee said: “Whether the attack was at law enforcement or whoever, we have a responsibility to get to the bottom of and we’ll do that.”

  • Man wielding metal post trashes Korean-owned convenience store at Transit Center

    The man who attacked the store yelled racial slurs while swinging a broken sign post.

  • I want to retire in Texas and near freshwater on $4,000 a month — where should I go?

    I want to retire to Texas. Join the line of people heading to the Lone Star State — about 1,500 every day in 2018. Just a word of caution: Maine to Texas is quite a temperature switch, so consider investigating your possibilities during the summer.

  • U.S. administers 157.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 157,606,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 204,719,335 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said. According to the tally posted on April 1, the agency had administered 153,631,404 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 200,496,635 doses.

  • Gaza man: After lengthy torture, Hamas forced me to divorce

    After months of torture and interrogations in a Hamas prison, Palestinian activist Rami Aman says he was offered an unconventional proposition: Divorce your wife and you are free to go. Aman had recently signed a marriage contract with the daughter of a Hamas official, and the ruling Islamic militant group apparently wanted to dispel any insinuation that it supported Aman’s outreach to Israeli peace activists. Now he says the love of his life has been whisked out of Gaza against her will, and he may never see her again.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz Recruited Women for Sex, Paid Them: Report

    Graeme Jennings/ReutersAn FBI probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz is focusing on alleged payouts to multiple women by the Florida Republican in exchange for sex, The New York Times reports. The news is just the latest scandal to hit Gaetz since the Times revealed the congressman was under scrutiny by federal investigators looking into whether he violated sex trafficking laws in his relations with a 17-year-old girl. Since that bombshell came out a mere two days ago, disturbing details about Gaetz’s alleged behavior have piled up, from claims he has bragged and shared naked photos of his sexual partners on the House floor, to the latest report that he left a trail of receipts via Apple Pay and Cash App showing money exchanged for sex. According to the Times, Gaetz, 38, would reportedly meet and arrange for sex with women online, telling them the times and places to meet and how much he was willing to pay beforehand. The meetups are said to have taken place in 2019 and 2020. Two sources cited in the report also said Gaetz was known to have sometimes taken ecstasy before these sexual encounters, and that he tasked the women with finding others willing to sleep with him and his friends. They would reportedly meet the women via Seeking Arrangement, a site for wealthy sugar daddies and those in search of them.The encounters involved a close political ally of Gaetz, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who is in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The investigation of Greenberg gave rise to the probe into Gaetz’s affairs.The Times confirmed that Gaetz wired the women money via Apple Pay and Cash App. The Daily Beast can confirm that Joel Greenberg does use Cash App. Gaetz’s office told the Times in a statement, “Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex. Matt Gaetz refutes all the disgusting allegations completely.” Gaetz has not been charged with a crime. A lawyer for Greenberg declined to comment. Federal investigators are reportedly checking whether one of the women involved with Gaetz was 17, and whether he paid her or gave her gifts. The unidentified teen at the center of the DOJ probe was also part of the sex trafficking case against Greenberg, according to the Times, and investigators are trying to figure out if other men within the Gaetz-Greenberg orbit also had sex with her. Gaetz, for his part, has denied wrongdoing and pointed to what he labeled an “organized criminal extortion” plot against him, describing a bizarre drama involving his father and secret wire taps. According to him and his father, millionaire former state senator Don Gaetz, an ex-Air Force intelligence official, a real estate broker previously convicted of fraud, and a Florida lawyer allegedly targeted the elder Gaetz with a $25 million extortion plot, ludicrously promising him that the federal investigation into his son would evaporate if he deposited the money. According to a document allegedly sent to Don Gaetz, the trio wanted to use the cash to ransom a U.S. hostage out of Iranian custody despite the fact that the captive, Bob Levinson, was declared dead last year. Don Gaetz phoned the FBI about the scheme and said he wore a recording wire during meetings with McGee and the real estate agent. The lawyer, David McGee, told The Daily Beast the claim of an extortion plot was false. Another figure accused in the scheme, Robert Kent, told the Times he had spoken to the Gaetz family about funding for work on locating an American hostage, but that there was never any extortion attempt. Sources cited by CNN late Thursday said investigators believe the extortion allegation and the sex trafficking investigation into Gaetz are two completely unrelated things. Republicans on Capitol Hill told The Daily Beast that they have long waited for a scandal surrounding the young party member so as to be rid of him. Gaetz, first elected in 2016, has fashioned himself a conservative firebrand in his five years in Congress. Acting as an attack dog for former President Donald Trump and various conservative culture war causes, he has appeared constantly on conservative and right-wing media. He has even gone so far as to court cable channels like Newsmax, One America News, and Fox for a potential job were he to retire from Congress. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Myrtle Beach is allowing businesses to set their own mask rules. What will they do?

    “I figure a year has been plenty of time for citizens to now make their own decisions,” said Jay McAllister, owner of Bourbon Street Bar & Grill.