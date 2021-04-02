Burger King customer mad about wait time opens fire in drive-thru, Tennessee cops say

Hayley Fowler
·1 min read

Police in Tennessee are looking for a woman accused of shooting into a Burger King drive-thru window earlier this week.

Surveillance footage from a Burger King on Winchester Road in Memphis appears to show a woman with a black handgun firing into the drive-thru window on Tuesday, the Memphis Police Department said.

“Upon arriving on the scene, officers were advised that a female customer got angry regarding the wait time to be served at the drive-thru window,” police said.

The woman was reportedly in the passenger seat of a mid-sized, four-door gray sedan before she got out of the car and walked up to the window. According to law enforcement officials, that’s when a “verbal altercation ensued.”

“Video surveillance shows the suspect retrieve a black handgun from the vehicle, extend her upper body through the drive-thru window, and fire several shots at the Burger King workers,” police said.

The workers escaped through a back door and no one was hurt.

Police said the woman returned to her car and left. A man was reportedly driving.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-2274 to report an anonymous tip. Tips can also be reported online at crimestopmem.org or by using the mobile app when you search for “P3 Tips.”

Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County Inc. is offering a reward of up to $1,000 if an arrest is made.

