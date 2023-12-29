Burger King demolition in West Allis delayed, mayor says

Demolition on the abandoned Burger King near 106th Street and Greenfield Avenue in West Allis was supposed to start Wednesday.

Now, West Allis Mayor Dan Devine says it could take four to six more weeks because We Energies needs to finish electrical work at the site first.

Since many have asked, aquick update on the Burger King demolition at 106th & Greenfield.

The demo permit is in. However, the contractor is facing a 4 to 6 week delay for WE Energies to disconnect the electrical. The power has been turned off, but the feeders are still in place. — Dan Devine (@MayorDanDevine) December 28, 2023

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Devine said the demolition permit is still active and the power has been turned off but the transmission lines are still at the site.

It's the latest delay in a long-running issue with the building, which has been vacant for more than a decade.

Devine turned up the heat in October, first posting a message to Burger King on X, calling the building "a whopper of a blighted property."

Then, on Oct. 9, West Allis filed a lawsuit against Burger King.

On Oct. 13, Devine again posted on X, confirming the lawsuit, writing, "We're going to find out if the 'king can do no wrong' because we just sued them."

Well, @BurgerKing didn't respond to my DM about fixing their abandoned building, we're going to find out if the "king can do no wrong" because we just sued them. pic.twitter.com/8gIXP8tN8u — Dan Devine (@MayorDanDevine) October 13, 2023

City Attorney Kail Decker said the lawsuit focused on the fact that the vacant building had been an issue for the city for at least six years, along with up to 11 new violations that had been found since a notice of nuisance was issued in May.

On Dec. 8, Devine posted on X that Burger King had agreed to raze the building.

