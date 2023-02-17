Burger King employee shoots customer after argument in the drive-thru, Gulfport police say

A fight between an employee and customer at a drive-thru window resulted in both being shot Thursday in Gulfport.

Eddie Louis Smith, 33, was arrested by Gulfport Police and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

The shootings happened around 8 p.m., when Gulfport Police officers were helping a stranded motorist. They were flagged down near Middle Driveway and U.S. 49 due and told about a fight in progress around the corner.

Officers heard two gunshots as they approached and saw Smith on top of the victim, according to a press release.

The two men were arguing over the intercom at the drive through of a fast-food restaurant, police say. Smith, an employee at Burger King, came through the back door and the victim got out of his vehicle and they started fighting.

Police say Smith retrieved a firearm and two shots were fired. One of the bullets struck the victim and the other bullet struck Smith’s hand during the fight.

Smith and the victim were transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

After being treated, Smith was transported to the Gulfport Police Department, where it was learned he was a convicted felon. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail and bond was set at $300,000 by Judge Nick Patano.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.