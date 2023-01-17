Burger King employee shot, killed leaving Lyell Avenue restaurant

A 19-year-old Burger King employee was fatally shot while leaving work on Saturday night marked Rochester's first homicide of 2023.

Sideic Robinson of Rochester was shot multiple times inside the Burger King restaurant at 560 Lyell Ave. around 7:40 p.m. Saturday as he was leaving work for the night, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Police said they believe Robinson was targeted, but the motive remained unclear.

Police said there was not a robbery or customer trouble preceding the shooting.

Robinson was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries, Umbrino said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the slaying. Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

2023 homicides in Rochester NY

Rochester saw 76 homicides in 2022. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 14 days in 2023, a pace well off from last year's rate of a homicide every 4.8 days.

Saturday's shooting death brings a reminder of the the first homicide of 2022 - fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy as he walked to a corner store in his neighborhood to buy noodles. Julius Greer Jr. was fatally shot in the back while running his errand near North and Herald streets in northeast Rochester on Jan. 2, 2022. No one has been charged in connection Greer's death.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Sideic Robinson killed leaving Burger King in Rochester NY