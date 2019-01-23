Burger King Funnel Cake Fries are coming back? Sweet!

Burger King has a sweet tooth. Say hello to Funnel Cake Fries.

The carnival-inspired sticks will debut on Thursday. They'll be available for a limited time at participating restaurants. The suggested price is $1.99 for nine pieces.

Burger King describes the new menu item as "hot, crispy, funnel cake goodness, fried sweet to crispy perfection and topped off with powdered sugar."

The chain first offered Funnel Cake Fries in 2009.

In November, Burger King brought back its Cini Minis from the 1990s for a limited time.

In June, Dunkin' Donuts, now called Dunkin', introduced Donut Fries — croissant-style doughnut dough covered in cinnamon sugar.

Back on the traditional potato fries front, McDonald's is launching Cheesy Bacon Fries on Wednesday, as part of its new bacon-heavy line-up, announced earlier this month.

But not all is well for fries fans recently. In December, Eric Rimm, a professor at Harvard University's departments of epidemiology and nutrition, caused an uproar when in late November, he suggested that a meal come with a side of only six fries.

Burger King has been busy recently trolling not only President Donald Trump who'd misspelled "hamberders" in a tweet, but also its rival McDonald's. Last week, Burger King introduced its Big King XL burger, which the company says has 175 percent more beef than the McDonald's Big Mac.

