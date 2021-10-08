Burger King will sell Impossible Nuggets at select locations next week

At the start of September, Impossible’s plant-based “chicken” nuggets started appearing at select restaurants and grocery stores across the US. It was a limited debut that meant not everyone who wanted to try them could. While it’s not exactly a nationwide expansion, Burger King is about to begin carrying the nuggets.

Starting on Monday, October 11th, the fast-food chain will add an eight-piece order of Impossible Nuggets to the menu at select restaurants in Des Moines, Iowa, Boston, Massachusetts and Miami, Florida. While they’ll be only available for a limited time, you’ll have a choice of dipping sauce. The nuggets themselves are made mostly from soy protein and sunflower oil.

According to Impossible, its nuggets have 40 percent less saturated fat and 25 percent less sodium than animal-based chicken nuggets. One thing to note is that the nuggets BK plans to sell won’t be vegan since they’ll be fried in the same oil those restaurants cook their meat and cheese products in.