Burger King offers fan-favorite breakfast sandwich for a penny. Here’s how to get it

Burger King is offering a breakfast favorite for a penny.

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, rewards members can get a Croissan’wich breakfast sandwich for 1 cent with any $1 purchase online or in the Burger King mobile app, the chain said in a news release.

The one-day offer falls on National Croissant Day, an annual holiday celebrating the French pastry.

Marie Antoinette is credited with introducing the Austrian specialty to France more than 250 years ago when she married King Louis XVI, according to NationalToday.com.

Royal Perks members can redeem the offer during breakfast hours at participating Burger King restaurants in the U.S., the fast-food chain said. The discount must be activated in the “Offers” tab before ordering.

There are a few restrictions, however.

Upsizes and modifications will cost extra, and the offer can’t be combined with other coupons, Burger King said. Delivery orders are also excluded.

Lastly, the offer isn’t valid in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories.

Find your nearest Burger King here.

Wendy’s new breakfast item combines fan favorites. Here’s what to know

McDonald’s brings back colossal burger not seen in US in years. When you can get it

Chick-fil-A teases return of fan-favorite drink — and some new surprises. Here’s when