Burger King is on Tinder for Singles Awareness Day with a deal for matching with The King

The King is on Tinder with a new Burger King deal.

Only on Friday, which is Singles Awareness Day, match with Burger King’s mascot on the free dating app to get a burger for a penny.

"You might have noticed that we like to play with the word 'single' here," Tinder wrote in a blog post Friday. "We reminded you that every single vote counts. ... And now, on February 15, aka Singles Awareness Day, we’re bringing Burger King, another proponent of the single (patty) life, into the fold."

Aside from matching with the 64-year-old, 6-foot-tall character on the matchmaking app, there are a couple caveats to get the appropriately chosen Single Sourdough King for one cent.

You need to download and register for the BK app for the first time and have a participating restaurant location nearby to redeem the offer.

According to the offer's fine print, the penny burger deal can be redeemed through Thursday, Feb. 21.

Bacon freebie!: Wendy's giving away free Baconator Fries through Feb. 17 with app

Go green: McDonald's is ready for St. Patrick's Day with the limited return of Shamrock Shakes

Celebrate this Singles Awareness Day by matching with the King himself to claim a 1 cent Single SOURDOUGH KING. Before you ask, he's over 6 foot. @BurgerKing pic.twitter.com/wM27mEwjW9 — Tinder (@Tinder) February 15, 2019

In December, the fast-food chain had a different penny offer on its mobile app.

For nine days, Burger King sold its iconic burger for a penny by requiring customers to head to McDonald's to unlock a mobile offer in a promotion called the "Whopper Detour."

This time, Burger King took a shot at Wendy's in a tweet announcing the Tinder deal by casually mentioning "single Daves." Wendy's single patty burgers are called Dave's Singles.

"You might ﬁnd single Daves on Tinder, but if you match with the King, you’ll receive a little more than just 'hey'," Burger King tweeted.

you might ﬁnd single Daves on Tinder, but if you match with the King, you’ll receive a little more than just “hey”...

get on @Tinder to spark a new flame. pic.twitter.com/U1IRCAllud

— Burger King (@BurgerKing) February 15, 2019

Wendy's also announced a deal for Friday with its Single Combos.

"To celebrate all the singles out there on Single’s Awareness Day, Wendy’s is offering 2 Dave's Single Combos for $10 available both at-restaurant purchase and mobile orders through Wendy’s mobile app," the company said in an email to USA TODAY.

Through Sunday, Wendy's also is offering free Baconator Fries with any purchase with a deal on its app. One offer can be used per purchase.

Everyone deserves to meet that someone special, and we’re here to help get those fingers swiping right.



Hit us with 3 things about yourself and we’ll write you a new bio for your favorite dating app. #SinglesAwarenessDay



— Wendy's (@Wendys) February 15, 2019

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Burger King is on Tinder for Singles Awareness Day with a deal for matching with The King