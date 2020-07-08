BurgerFi Throws a Curveball by Celebrating National French Fry Day with Half-Price Hormone-Free Burgers

With an in-store purchase of fries on July 13, guests will enjoy 50% off BurgerFi's Signature Double Cheeseburger while the party continues with deals on the BurgerFi app all week long





PALM BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual "better burger" concept, BurgerFi, is turning National French Fry Day on its head. On Monday, July 13, the restaurant is offering half-price double cheeseburgers with an in-store purchase of a regular-sized fresh-cut fry at participating restaurant locations nationwide.* The BurgerFi Cheeseburger, a double, is made of 100% American Angus beef that has never been exposed to growth hormones, steroids, antibiotics, chemicals or additives. Ever. Approximately 1% of U.S. beef meets this strict standard.

Because every day should be Fry Day, BurgerFi is keeping the celebration going all week offering a free regular-sized fresh-cut fry with any purchase from July 14-17 when ordered on the BurgerFi app. New and existing users can redeem this offer by first adding the regular-sized fresh-cut fry to the order first, and the discount will be applied at checkout.

BurgerFi's fresh-cut fries are made in-house daily with only two deliciously simple ingredients – whole potatoes and salt – and fried to golden brown perfection. Known for delivering chef-inspired, all-natural burgers in an elevated fast-casual atmosphere, BurgerFi is committed to offering quality foods served in a clean environment.

"We couldn't resist the opportunity to celebrate and redefine National French Fry Day a bit differently this year," said BurgerFi's President Charlie Guzzetta. "It's really all about highlighting the real food we use day-in and day-out at our restaurants, and that includes our fresh-cut fries made in-house using just potatoes and salt and our signature antibiotic-free burgers. Paired together, the result is a delightfully simple experience for anyone looking to indulge."

For more information, visit www.burgerfi.com to find the nearest location, and download the BurgerFi app on iOS or Android.

*In-Store orders only. Not valid for online, app, phone or delivery orders. Valid at participating locations.

About BurgerFi

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept was chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% natural American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com, 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

burgerfi@allisonpr.com

