Burgers, sushi and Caribbean fusion: This new Longs area restaurant will feature it all

Hwy Nine Grillhouse plans to bring classic American and Caribbean fusion food as well as a sushi corner to the Longs area very soon.

The restaurant, located at 1800 SC Highway 9, Longs, will feature items like calabash fried shrimp, ribeye steak and pimento cheese bacon burger. Owner Orando Campbell said he will also play around with Caribbean fusion, adding foods such as a jerk cheeseburger or an oxtail birria quesadilla to the specials board.

“[There will be] a lot of cultural mixed foods,” Campbell said.

Hwy Nine Grillhouse will be a family friendly joint that includes a full bar, Campbell said. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The restaurant will also offer catering.

Campbell has been in the restaurant industry since 2012, working at various resorts and restaurants in Jamaica, where he is originally from, and South Carolina. The 29-year-old said he is excited to have control over the food he serves and create his own menu.

He is also working with his brother-in-law, Michael Roemhildt, to serve sushi. Roemhildt will have a “sushi corner,” a small part of the restaurant specially dedicated to making sushi.

Campbell said he is not sure when the restaurant will open but says it will be soon. There is a final inspection left and Campbell plans to open very soon after that is finished.

“I can be very creative, do different stuff, you know, do different cuisines, mixing it together,” Campbell said.