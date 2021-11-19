Burgess faces maximum of 40 years in prison for homicide conviction

Nov. 19—jstrawser@dailyitem.com

SUNBURY — Jahrid Burgess faces a potential maximum sentence of 40 years in state prison after being found guilty on Thursday of third-degree homicide for the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker in 2019.

The verdict came after more than 90 minutes of deliberation following a three-day trial in Northumberland County Court. The jury consisted of seven men and five women.

"I am very pleased with the jury," said District Attorney Tony Matulewicz. "The state police did a very thorough investigation. The state police built an extremely powerful case and collected enormous amounts of evidence. The jury sat here for four days and that's a big ask. It's difficult."

The jury found Burgess guilty of homicide and four felony counts of aggravated assault for a person under 13, aggravated assault for a person under 6, child endangerment and obstruction and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment. The jury found Burgess not guilty of a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, was convicted of beating Arabella so badly she died from her injuries a month later. State police contend Burgess also waited to call 911 for nearly 49 minutes after the child was injured.

Court-appointed defense attorney Richard Feudale, of Mount Carmel, requested polling of the jury. All 12 members of the jury said they agreed with the verdict.

A third-degree murder charge alone carries a maximum penalty of 40 years imprisonment. The penalty for the other charges could run consecutively or concurrently, depending on the judge's discretion.

Matulewicz said a third-degree homicide charge means a person had extreme indifference in the value of human life whereas they were aware their actions were dangerous but they committed those actions anyhow and they resulted in death. First-degree involves maliciousness and premeditation while second-degree involves murder in the event of another felonious crime, he said.

Feudale said he would discuss the verdict with Burgess to determine his client's intentions moving forward. He declined further comment.

President Judge Charles Saylor ordered that Burgess's bail be set at $750,000 cash. He ordered a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing would take place within 60 days.

Saylor commended Matulewicz and Feudale for their service in the "difficult trial."