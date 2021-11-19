Burgess found guilty of murder; Arabella Parker's family thankful

Nov. 19—SUNBURY — A jury took less than two hours on Nov. 18 to convict Jahrid Burgess of third-degree murder for what police said was his role in beating 3-year-old Arabella Parker to death.

"Beating, waiting and lying," were the three points Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz continued to hammer home to the jury of seven men and five women during his closing arguments.

"He (Burgess) knew the jig was up and he was going to be going to jail," Matulewicz said, explaining one of the reasons why Burgess waited for 49 minutes on Oct. 10, 2019, before calling 911. "He knew he was in serious trouble if Arabella went to the hospital because they would see the bruises from the beatings she received."

Burgess, 21, stared straight ahead as the jury read the verdict of guilty on third-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. The family of Arabella Parker hugged after the verdict and Arabella's aunt Mandy Kegler said she was happy.

"This is justice for Arabella," she said. "We are pleased with the results and thank the jury."

The day started with Burgess' defense, when the defendant took the stand and met face-to-face with Matulewicz.

Burgess admitted he tossed Arabella onto a foam sofa but that he didn't intend to kill her.

"A misthrow is a misthrow, but accidents happen," he testified. "I am embarrassed, but I didn't mean to hurt this child. I have to live with it every day. I love and miss Arabella."

Burgess at times was aggressive when he responded to questions and he challenged Matulewicz during questioning.

"I don't know what you are trying to get me to say," Burgess said when Matulewicz asked him about the beatings.

"Are you saying that three state troopers and two doctors lied under oath?" Matulewicz asked Burgess.

"Yes," Burgess said. Burgess said state police pressured him into saying things, even though a video-recorded interview by state police showed Burgess saying troopers did not force him into saying anything.

Burgess admitted he kicked the child, although not with full force. Burgess told the jury he "tapped" Arabella in the face when she would eat something she shouldn't, and that he "hit her in the butt," on occasion as a disciplinary move.

"I pray to her and God every night to forgive me," he said. "I did not intend to do this."

Burgess said he would take Arabella to the park and the two would play together often. He said Delcamp was more concerned with getting "weed," and that she would become aggravated and violent when she would run out of marijuana.

Richard Feudale, who represented Burgess, told the jury that state police are trained to lie in order to get confessions and that the jury should be aware because it may happen to one of them.

After Feudale finished his closing arguments, he sat at the defense table and rubbed Burgess' shoulders while Matulewicz continued to remind the jury that the "beating, waiting and lying," were a combination that constituted murder.

"Jahrid Burgess had a motive for this child to die," he said. "His (Burgess') narrative switched to his own self-interest at that moment when he was presented with different evidence each and every time."

Matulewicz, who sat at the prosecution table with arresting officer Brian Siebert, said had Burgess called 911 the moment Arabella was injured things could have been different.

"Doctors testified they would have been ready," he said. "Scrubbed and gloved and waiting for Arabella, but Burgess knew he was in trouble and even then he himself didn't call 911, his mother did."

Burgess' mother, Christy Willis, 51, of Sunbury, who was convicted over the summer for lying to authorities, called 911 at the 49-minute mark after the incident but her cellphone, as well as Burgess', showed they researched children having a seizure, according to testimony.

Former Northumberland County Childen and Youth caseworker Brittany Kendrick testified she met with Arabella on Oct. 10, 2019, the day of the incident and Arabella had no visible marks, was playful, and showed the caseworker her new home in Trevorton.

Delcamp testifies a 2nd time

Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton, who is also accused of murder and was charged as an accomplice, testified Thursday for a second time in the three-day trial, and again said Burgess struck the child. Feudale oftentimes attempted to get Delcamp to admit she was not being truthful.

Arabella's father, Karl Parker, who is currently incarcerated in state prison on a driving under the influence charge, testified that he never saw Delcamp strike Arabella and that Delcamp became saddened when he went to jail.

When Parker entered the courtroom, he stared directly at Burgess all the way to the witness stand while Burgess never looked at him.

Feudale told the jury that Delcamp is a liar and that he is unsure if she made a deal with the district attorney's office for her testimony.

Matulewicz made it a point to tell the jury that Delcamp, "is no angel," and that his office, including himself, did not make any deals nor do they intend to.

Amanda Parker, Arabella's sister, of Watsontown, said she was thankful for the jury's decision.

"This is absolutely some justice for my sister," she said. "I am very happy we were able to get this result and some justice for Arabella."

President Judge Charles Saylor thanked the jury for their services and then ruled that Burgess will remain behind bars on $750,000 bail pending a sentencing hearing.

Feudale said he is not sure if they will appeal the jury's decision.