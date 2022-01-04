UPDATE Burgess sentenced to 24-50 years in Arabella Parker's death

Jan. 4—SUNBURY — Convicted killer Jahrid Burgess will spend up to 50 years but no less than 24 years in state prison after he was sentenced to the maximum allowed by law for his part in the murder of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.

Burgess, 21, appeared in Northumberland County Court in front of President Judge Charles Saylor on Tuesday.

"You didn't care about that child's well-being," Saylor said. "You subjected that child to your twisted discipline and I will sentence you to the maximum allowed by law."

The sentence came after Burgess said he accepted responsibility for Parker's death in front of those attending the sentencing.

"I take 100 percent responsibility for what happened to Arabella," he said. "I ask Arabella, God, and the people of Northumberland County to forgive me. You all don't have to but I owe this to you: Arabella will remain in my mind and dreams."

In November, a jury found Burgess guilty of homicide and four felony counts of aggravated assault for a person under 13, aggravated assault for a person under 6, child endangerment and obstruction and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment. The jury found Burgess not guilty of a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Burgess was convicted of beating Arabella so badly she died from her injuries a month later. State police contend Burgess also waited to call 911 for nearly 49 minutes after the child was injured.

Burgess sat at the defense table with his attorney Richard Feudale, who asked Saylor to give Burgess a break because of his age.

"This was children raising children," he said. "Some are good at it and some are not."

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said in his two terms as district attorney this was one of the worst crimes he ever saw. He asked Saylor to deliver the stern sentence.

Saylor agreed and began to read off the sentence of 24-50 years.

Story continues

Burgess, who read his statement off of a piece of paper, folded it and placed it in his prison jumpsuit pocket and was whisked away by the sheriff's department and taken directly back to Northumberland County Prison, where he will be transferred to state prison in the next few days.

"I am happy with the sentence," Arabella's sister Amanda Parker, of Watsontown, said.

Mandy Kegler, of Sunbury, Arabella's aunt, said she was disgusted by Burgess' statements to the court.

"I wanted to throw up," she said. "He is a monster and I believe in a life for a life."

Kegler said she understands the law and hopes Burgess stays in prison for the full 50 years.

"I am glad he got the maximum sentence," she said.

Arabella's other aunt, Sarah Delcamp said she was satisfied with the sentence.

"I am very pleased," she said. "I hope he stays in jail the whole 50 years and I am glad Arabella finally got the justice she deserves. Now she can start to rest in peace."