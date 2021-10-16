Burgess trial delayed until November due to COVID-19

Oct. 16—SUNBURY — The trial of accused murderer Jahrid Burgess is pushed back to November after a prosecution witness had a medical emergency, Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said.

Burgess, 20, of Trevorton, who is accused of killing Arabella Parker, the 3-year-old who police said was beaten and later died from injuries, was set for trial beginning Monday with jury selection. Matulewicz said he filed for a continuance after COVID-19 struck one of his key witnesses.

Matulewicz and Burgess's attorney, Richard Feudale, appeared before President Judge Charles Saylor on Thursday afternoon in an emergency hearing. Saylor granted the continuance.

Saylor ruled jury selection will now begin on Nov. 15, according to Matulewicz.

Burgess, along with his ex-girlfriend and Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, were both charged with the death after state troopers say Burgess beat the child and Delcamp knew about the abuse and did not stop it.

"It saddens me to have had to ask the judge for a continuance," Matulewicz said. "However, for justice, for Arabella, I have to put my best foot forward and present the strongest case possible. I couldn't do that without this witness.

"COVID is clearly out of anyone's control and it affects us all," Matulewicz said. "I am very thankful for the judge's decision."

Burgess, who told The Daily Item in July he was 100 percent ready for trial, will now appear for jury selection on Nov. 15 with the trial to begin the following day.