Burglar absconds from open prison

Police are hunting for a burglar who is on the run from an open prison.

Aneel Tyrell, 40, failed to return to HMP Hollesley Bay prison in Woodbridge, Suffolk on Friday night.

He is serving a four-and-a-half year sentence for burglary.

Tyrell is described as 5ft 6in (1.73m) with black hair, brown eyes and medium build.

He was on a period of release from the prison on temporary licence.

Suffolk police say he may be in the Colchester area and should not be approached by the public.

