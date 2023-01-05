Burglar accused of stealing $22K worth of items caught by police in Saks storeroom

A burglar is accused of stealing more than $22,000 worth of high-end items from Saks Fifth Avenue inside Phipps Plaza.

Atlanta police said they were called out to the store shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday when a security guard said a man “wearing all black, was seen on surveillance cameras walking around the store taking items and placing them into a suitcase.”

That’s when officers began doing a sweep of the men’s section of the store on the second floor.

During the sweep, police said they found the burglar in the shoe section stockroom. Investigators identified him as Zabare Royale, 33. Officers said he was able to get into the store through an emergency exit.

Police said they recovered luggage that Royale was seen with, as well as some of the high-end merchandise that totaled over $22,000.

Investigators said Royale also had a bookbag with him that contained a wire cutter, hammer, screwdriver, and other items.

Royale is charged with burglary, and theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a felony. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

