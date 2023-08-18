Burglar allegedly steals thousands of dollars from Adams Mall

Aug. 18—Pullman police are looking for a burglar who reportedly stole thousands of dollars from ATMs and a shop inside Adams Mall.

Officers responded to the mall on College Hill the evening of Aug. 5, following a report of a possible burglary, according to police logs.

The burglar allegedly stole a total of $4,900 — $1,700 from one ATM and $2,000 from an additional one, Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said. He allegedly broke into Bob's Corner Market and took $1,200 in cash from a register drawer, he added.

Breshears said the man used power tools he brought with him to perform the heist.

After reviewing video surveillance at the mall, officers found a man wearing all black and a ski mask allegedly performing these crimes.

The department hopes the community can help identify the suspect. He brought a yellow and black tool bag to the scene.

To report any information related to the incident, contact the Pullman Police Department at (509) 334-0802.