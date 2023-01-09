Burglar arrested after barricading himself in First Hill apartment for hours

A man was arrested on Saturday night after reportedly kicking a man out of his apartment, then barricading himself inside the unit for several hours, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded to the apartment in the 800 block of Spring Street, in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood, at about 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the victim told police the suspect had entered his apartment when he had stepped outside to retrieve a delivery.

The suspect reportedly shouted at the victim, threatening to shoot him if he entered the unit.

While the victim said he did not see the man holding a weapon, he says the suspect implied that he had one.

After speaking with the victim, officers secured the apartment building and began attempting to communicate with the suspect, who had since barricaded himself inside the apartment unit.

SPD hostage negotiators also responded to the scene to assist with communication efforts.

After several hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect, police obtained a search warrant to enter the apartment.

Police were waiting for SWAT officers to respond to the scene when the suspect came out of the apartment. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

When SWAT officers arrived at the scene, they assisted in completing the search warrant to ensure that the apartment was safe to enter before the victim returned to his residence.

The suspect was later booked into the King County Jail for burglary.