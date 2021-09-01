Burglar awakens sleeping Salisbury homeowner

Sep. 1—SALISBURY — An Atlantic Avenue homeowner was awakened early Tuesday by an intruder who slipped inside the residence through an open window about 2:20 a.m. and took off when confronted by the owner, according to police.

The burglar, described as a thin white man wearing red shorts and sporting a tight crew cut, was last seen running north along the beach near the Blue Ocean Music Hall, Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said.

"We will be vigilant in identifying and holding this person responsible for their actions. I hope someone saw something or has video that can assist us to this end," Fowler said, adding that he will be adding extra beach patrols for the next few weeks.

Fowler said the homeowner was asleep when the burglar entered and woke up after hearing a suspicious sound. Once the burglar fled, the homeowner called 911.

"I ask the public to please report suspicious activity," Fowler said.

The Salisbury K-9 team responded and went through several areas around the beach looking for the burglar or any evidence he may have left behind.

Salisbury police Detective Brian Verney is looking into the possibility that the break-in was related to a series of car break-ins late last week on North End Boulevard and in Newburyport.

Salisbury police received at least three reports of break-ins that took place overnight between Thursday and Friday near 300-500 N. End Blvd. The vehicles were not locked and valuables were taken.

Fowler, who said no connection has been made, added that the Atlantic Avenue burglary was the first one reported this summer. As to the possible identity of the burglar, Fowler said officers have a hunch, but nothing concrete yet.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday morning's burglary is asked to call Detective Verney at the Salisbury Police Department, 978-465-3121, or email him at bverney@salisburypolice.com.

