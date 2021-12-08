Burglar with BB gun ransacks stores in prolific crime spree, Washington cops say

A burglary crime spree lasting several months in Washington ended in an arrest and a slew of charges, police said.

A 25-year-old man is accused of breaking into numerous stores in Everett by shattering windows or shooting them with a BB gun before stealing merchandise, Everett Police Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 3.

Detectives made the arrest after piecing together evidence from 30 burglary cases, police said.

Most of the cases happened within 1 mile of each other, and a man on a bicycle was spotted in the surveillance videos, police said.

A police detective recalled a previous case about a U-Haul near a business that had been broken into in September and contacted a suspect.

After later reviewing the body-worn camera footage from the September encounter, police said the man rode the same bicycle from the other break-ins, wore clothing that matched the suspect, and he “had similar features.”

Police arrested the man on Dec. 3.

In his motel room, a BB gun, clothes and stolen property were found, authorities said.

He “confessed to 15 burglaries,” police said.

The man faces 40 charges, including burglary, malicious mischief, theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to online jail records.

He’s being held in Snohomish County Jail. His bail is set at $83,000.

