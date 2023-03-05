Burglar breaking into basement met by barking dog, armed homeowner, Illinois cops say

An intruder is in the hospital after breaking into a basement and being met by a barking dog and armed homeowner, according to Illinois authorities.

A resident in northwestern Chicago was woken up by his dog barking just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, the Chicago Police Department said in a news release.

The man heard “a loud noise” downstairs, police said. He got up, grabbed a firearm and went to check on the noise, officers said.

The homeowner entered the basement and found a 27-year-old intruder who started to approach him, Chicago police said.

The homeowner shot the burglar, police said. The burglar was taken to a hospital in “serious condition,” cops said.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody, but police did not say if charges had been filed against him.

Police said no one else was injured.

