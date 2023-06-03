Burglar breaks into church twice, steals $8,000 keyboard

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a burglar who broke into a Salisbury church twice and stole an $8,000 keyboard.

The male suspect pulled up to Cornerstone Church on Webb Road at about 10:30 p.m. on May 22 and broke in. However, he was startled by an employee and sped off in a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

On May 25 at the church, someone wearing the same clothing got out of a dark-colored Dodge Charger at about 11:30 p.m.

The thief broke into the church again and stole a red Nord Stage 3 keyboard.

The male suspect ran off.

Call the sheriff’s office at 704-603-7366 if you have information.

