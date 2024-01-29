Two pieces of cheesecake and a cup of coffee sit on a balcony. Burglar breaks in to German flat to swipe a few bites of cheesecake. Annette Riedl/dpa

A burglar in northern Germany broke into an home over the weekend in search not of cash or jewelry but a tasty slice of cheesecake, according to police.

The man broke into a flat in the northern German town of Rendsburg on Saturday night and promptly sat down at the kitchen table to enjoy a pilfered slice of cheesecake.

The resident, who was sitting in the living room, heard sounds coming from the kitchen and walked in to find the stranger eating cake at his table.

The burglar immediately fled out of a window of the flat and disappeared over the roof.

Police responded to the break-in but were unable to find the culprit. Nothing was missing from the flat except the partly eaten cheesecake.