Burglar breaks into JCPenney store in Fashion Valley Mall

ZestMoney, the Goldman Sachs-backed Indian fintech startup once valued at $450 million, has sold itself to financial services firm DMI Group, the two said late Wednesday, in a fire sale that caps 12 tumultuous months for the once-hot new age lender. The two firms didn't disclose the terms of the deals, but a person familiar with the situation said the acquisition is largely a way for DMI to poach and retain talent and that every investor in ZestMoney lost money. In a statement, DMI Group said the deal grants it with the exclusive right to the use of all Zest brands and make the NBFC arm DMI Finance a preferred lender on the Zest platform.