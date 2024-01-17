Burglar breaks into JCPenney store in Fashion Valley Mall
Police are searching for the person who broke into the JCPenney store in Fashion Valley Mall and got away with jewelry.
Police are searching for the person who broke into the JCPenney store in Fashion Valley Mall and got away with jewelry.
Alongside Samsung's launch event today, Google announced a new way to search on Android phones dubbed "Circle to Search." The addition, Google explains, is designed to make it more natural to engage with Google Search at any time a question arises -- like when watching a video, viewing a photo inside a social app, or having a conversation with a friend over messaging, for example. Circle to Search is something of a misnomer for the new Android capability, as it's more about interacting with the text or image on the screen to kick off the search...and not always via a "circling" gesture.
Today as part of its latest Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung announced that its new AI features will also be available on its previous generations of phones including the S23, S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Google is expanding mobile search. On Wednesday, the company introduced Circle to Search, a gesture-based way to quickly find info without leaving your app.
Here's how the specs of the new Samsung S24 compares to those of its closest rivals, Apple's iPhone 15 and Google's Pixel 8.
Dan Titus breaks down what the Pascal Siakam deal means for fantasy managers.
ZestMoney, the Goldman Sachs-backed Indian fintech startup once valued at $450 million, has sold itself to financial services firm DMI Group, the two said late Wednesday, in a fire sale that caps 12 tumultuous months for the once-hot new age lender. The two firms didn't disclose the terms of the deals, but a person familiar with the situation said the acquisition is largely a way for DMI to poach and retain talent and that every investor in ZestMoney lost money. In a statement, DMI Group said the deal grants it with the exclusive right to the use of all Zest brands and make the NBFC arm DMI Finance a preferred lender on the Zest platform.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
Jeep will end production of the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 after the 2024 model year, and it will send off the SUV with a Final Edition trim.
Since its launch in 2021, Fullcast's revenue has grown to around $6.5 million on the back of a customer base that now stands at ~80 brands, including Iterable and Collibra. This week, Fullcast raised $34 million in a seed funding round and acquisition led by Epic Ventures, with participation from Companyon Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, True Blue Partners and Sepio Capital. Alongside a $4 million credit line from Silicon Valley Bank, the tranche arrives as tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood joins Fullcast as CEO, replacing Singh, who's becoming the company's chief customer officer.
In today's edition: Why sign-stealing could disappear from college football, Embiid vs. Jokić, the first true MLS superteam, and more.
Pete Carroll spoke directly with the ownership about coaches when he was at the helm.
Score deep discounts on winter must-haves (jackets! sweaters! hats!) plus goodies for your kitchen and home.
Your New Year's resolution to clean your closet starts now.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.
Darius Garland had the wiring on his jaw removed on Monday
Plus, score a Dyson-esque stick vac for under $100 and an iPad for $80 off, to name a few.
New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.
These house shoes are so cute, you'll be tempted to wear them all around town too.
2024 has arrived, and with it, a renewed interest in artificial intelligence, which seems like it'll probably continue to enjoy at least middling hype throughout the year. Of course, it's being cheerled by techno-zealot billionaires and the flunkies bunked within their cozy islands of influence, primarily in Silicon Valley -- and derided by fabulists who stand to gain from painting the still-fictional artificial general intelligence (AGI) as humanity's ur-bogeyman for the ages.
The game reached 27.6 million viewers.