Burglar breaks into vehicle along Jewett Avenue

Nov. 20—Police are looking for a man they say burglarized a vehicle Sept. 15 in the 3800 block of Jewett Avenue.

A Bakersfield Police Department news release said the man broke the vehicle's passenger window at about 10:20 a.m. and stole money, credit cards and other items.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build standing between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches with a ponytail, thin beard and a BMX-style bicycle.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Detective S. Glenn at 661-326-3554, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.