Burglar broke into Berks home, stole jewelry

Jan. 19—State police in Berks County are investigating the break-in of a Greenwich Township home.

The burglary occurred between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6 in the first block of Kohlers Hill Road.

Someone smashed the front window to gain entry then ransacked the bedroom and took jewelry.

The homeowner's doorbell camera captured images of the suspected burglar, a white male who wore baggy clothes, a hat and a bandanna covering most of his face.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call state police at Hamburg at 610-5562-6885.

Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.