A burglar broke into Sergio’s, then stabbed a man in the back at a nearby Shell, cops say

A man burglarized a Sergio’s Restaurant early Tuesday and then stabbed a man in the back at the Shell station next door for no apparent reason, Pembroke Pines police say.

The stabbed man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries called “non-life threatening.” Alex Feldbauer, 26 with no permanent address, now can be found at the address of the Broward Main Jail after his arrest on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and commercial burglary.

Police say they were investigating the stabbing, which happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Shell station at 13940 Pines Blvd., when they discovered the restaurant burglary 200 yards away. Surveillance video from Sergio’s, 13620 Pines Blvd., shows someone burglarizing the Pines location of the popular Cuban restaurant chain by wriggling in through a window.

Police say Feldbauer’s overnight activities took him across Interstate 75 to the Towngate residential community, where officers dealing with another call spotted him and took him into custody.

