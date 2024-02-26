Burglar bust fails to ease jittered nerves

Feb. 26—When three alleged members of a South American theft ring were busted just outside Scottsdale, there were celebrations on social media and HOA chat rooms.

But law enforcement officials caution the Feb. 16 arrests mark just "the tip of the iceberg."

Indeed, within four nights of the burglar bust, a break-in was reported in Desert Highlands, near Troon Golf Club in North Scottsdale.

That is a few miles from Highlands Church, where Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther will host a town hall on "the dinner-time residential burglary trend" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The North Scottsdale meeting location — near Pima and Pinnacle Peak roads — is not coincidental, but rather geographically significant.

Aaron Bolin, a Scottsdale Police spokesman, said there have been reports of "33 residential burglaries that match the dinner-time burglary series."

Twenty-nine of those were at North Scottsdale homes. The majority of these have been east of Scottsdale Road and north of the Loop 101, according to Bolin.

He noted burglars also hit a handful of homes between Cactus Road and Shea Boulevard.

Scottsdale is not alone, as 100-plus homes around the Valley have been looted for money, jewelry and other expensive items — with the total take by the bandits estimated at $3 million.

"Our detectives are still working on this trend," Bolin said. "They are communicating with other agencies around the Valley to share information."

The good news is that the South American burglars are apparently nonviolent.

"Every time they've been encountered by homeowners, there were no confrontations — they turn tail and run," Bolin said.

Interactions with homeowners are not planned, as the burglars target unoccupied homes.

As such, police encourage homeowners to turn on lights before leaving their houses — even if it's for a quick dinner or errands after sunset.

Many of the homes that have been burglarized are on washes or golf courses that the criminals use for stealthy entrances, using rocks to break windows or glass sliding doors of dark houses.

Bolin noted Scottsdale Police are hardly in uncharted territory, as they made arrests of South American immigrant bandits using identical methods in 2019 and 2022.

Now that an arrest has been made on the current round, Bolin said, Scottsdale will be working closely with Phoenix Police in the wake of the ragged trio's arrest Feb. 16.

Three-bandit bust

According to the arrest report, Phoenix Police were monitoring an area 3 miles east of Scottsdale Camelback Resort since a Feb. 9 break in of a high-end home.

In the shadow of Camelback Mountain, officers and detectives patrolled the quiet neighborhood Feb. 16.

Just before 7:30 p.m., "Phoenix Police officers observed several subjects with dark clothing and back­packs on the residential property of 5525 N. Camelback Canyon Drive."

Officers saw the three suspects jump a wall and prowled the yard — then, likely sensing they were being watched, fled and jumped in a minivan waiting nearby.

Ignoring police commands, the van took off before slamming into a cop car.

Four suspects jumped out of the car and took off running.

Police arrested two men, Johan Salvo Alacon, 21, and Manuel Eduardo Fuentes Gomez, 25, and a woman — Sue Ellen Gutierrez Saez, 20, the alleged driver.

A discarded window punch tool and other break-in tools were found in discarded backpacks.

"All three suspects had in their possession fraudulent identification cards from Spain with fake names and birth dates," the police report states.

"They were then fingerprinted which re­vealed names and birth dates different from the Spanish ID cards. Immigration and customs enforcement was contacted and provided with this information which resulted in verifying all three are of Chilean descent in the United States on overstayed travel visas."

Not their first rodeo, apparently.

The three suspects "have criminal history in multiple states within the U.S. for burglary, forgery and providing false in­formation to law enforcement."

According to the police report, "the defendants in this incident should be considered extreme flight risks ... it is requested that they be held without bond as they will likely flee the United States if released to avoid criminal prosecution."

The police report noted 111 Valley break-ins over the last year fit the trend of "dinner-time burglaries."

"These suspects will often park a distance away from the target home and travel on foot up to 1 mile to their intended target," the report narrates. "The point of entry is typically the door to the master bedroom and once inside, they ransack the master bedroom and master closet looking for safes, U.S. currency, jewelry and designer purses.

"The approximate total loss as a result of these burglaries is over $3 million to date."

This is not just a Valley-wide phenomenon, the arrest report noted, "but currently a trend across the entire country."

In Michigan last December, a joint effort by 30 police agencies formed a task force in the wake of 30-to-40 mansion burglaries in a three-month period tied to Chilean thieves.

Think your home surveillance system has you covered?

Think again.

"It was learned through recent investigations that burglary crews were utilizing cellular and wifi jamming devices in order to disable video surveillance equipment, alarm systems and cell signals to nearby cell towers," the arrest report noted.

In a briefing Feb. 21 for homeowners in an exclusive Ahwatukee neighborhood where five burglaries have been tied to the gang, Phoenix Police Sgt. Greg Gibbs told a Zoom audience of 65 people, "They are carrying some sophisticated equipment. It's not hard to get if you can go on Google...and they're affordable."

He said a "layered security system" with a hard-wired component offers a better defense against the break-ins, noting "we haven't seen anything where they've cut the power" to a home.

Scottsdale looted

For over a month, North Scottsdale residents have been bemoaning more than a dozen break-ins on social media.

One of the hardest hit communities in that city has been DC Ranch — which boasts of its "24-hour community patrol through a third-party contractor, operating 23 gates throughout the community and two patrol vehicles."

One resident emailed Scottsdale City Council and Mayor David Ortega, pleading for intervention after recent DC Ranch home invasions. "I think it was taken lightly and now has escalated," he wrote. "We are all very scared."

After the Feb. 16 bust in neighboring Phoenix, Bolin was hopeful "it sends a message .. now that some of their friends were arrested, it will hopefully scare the rest of them off."

Police in Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert all reported they cooperating with their counterparts in Scottsdale and Phoenix investigating burglaries with similar characteristics.

Mesa reported 10 such crimes while Chandler is investigating four and Gilbert seven. In two separate meetings with Ahwatukee residents last week, Phoenix officers declined to say how many in their city they've tied to the gang.

When one resident in one of those sessions asked if the burglaries "are crimes of opportunity, like leaving the garage door open," Officer Kenneth Osbon replied, "No. They are not crimes of opportunity."

He and Gibbs both said the burglars appear to stake out neighborhoods for several days, and advised residents if they saw suspicious vehicles that are cruising multiple times sound the same blocks, they should try and take a photo of the vehicle, get its license plate and contact police.

Gibbs said from residents' security videos of such suspicious behavior, police have believe the thieves use stolen license plates. Complicating any follow-up is that the real owners of the plates "figure they just fell off and don't report it for several days," he added.

Phoenix Police called the trio members of "South American Theft Groups.

In other parts of the country, they've been called "tourist burglars" because they infiltrate the country through State Department Tourist Waiver Program. In 2014, the U.S. Department of State added Chile to its Visa Waiver Program, designed to encourage business trade and tourism by allowing people from participating countries to come to the U.S. without obtaining a visa.

The unintended consequence are the thieves who have pilfered American homes of thousands of dollars' worth of easily pocketed valuables, like jewelry, cash and credit cards.

Gibbs said the basic characteristics of almost all the burglaries is that the thieves break a window in the back of the home and immediately head for the master bedroom, taking only valuables they can pocket.

"What we're seeing is the approach is from a greenbelt or a golf course or a retention area," Gibbs said. "It's made on foot. So be watchful or vigilant for people hiking in washes or those areas after dark when you normally wouldn't be hiking or without a flashlight, that type of thing.

"But there is that commonality: they're targeting what I consider extreme high-end homes, multimillion dollar homes, and from what I've seen, no one's at home at the time and it looks like they're probably casing for a bit to see if anybody's home."

Progress Executive Editor Paul Maryniak contributed to this report.