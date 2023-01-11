Alleged burglar caught on video breaking into package closet at South End condos
Someone was caught on video breaking into a package closet at a South End condominium complex early Friday morning, officials with the condo stated.
ALSO READ: Residents in south Charlotte neighborhood say they feel violated after car break-ins overnight
The burglar somehow got through the fob-controlled front doors of the Village of South End condos off South Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m., condo management stated in an email to residents.
The thief then pried open the package locker, which is secured with a keypad, and stole about six items.
The male then left the complex from somewhere else in the condominiums.
Condo association board members provided the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department with surveillance video.
The condo’s management company repaired the damaged door to secure the lock.
The perpetrator was wearing a black ball cap, a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.
CMPD said four days later officers identified a suspect and he will be charged with damage to property and package theft.
If you have any information, please call CMPD.
VIDEO: Police investigate violent attack outside South End restaurant