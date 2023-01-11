Alleged burglar caught on video breaking into package closet at South End condos

Someone was caught on video breaking into a package closet at a South End condominium complex early Friday morning, officials with the condo stated.

The burglar somehow got through the fob-controlled front doors of the Village of South End condos off South Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m., condo management stated in an email to residents.

The thief then pried open the package locker, which is secured with a keypad, and stole about six items.

The male then left the complex from somewhere else in the condominiums.

Condo association board members provided the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department with surveillance video.

The condo’s management company repaired the damaged door to secure the lock.

The perpetrator was wearing a black ball cap, a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

CMPD said four days later officers identified a suspect and he will be charged with damage to property and package theft.

If you have any information, please call CMPD.

