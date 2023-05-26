An burglar crawled on the floor of CT Dollar General to avoid activating an alarm. State police are looking to identify them.

Connecticut State Police are looking to identify a suspect who was involved in a burglary in Killingly earlier this month and was caught on video dragging themselves across the floor of the store.

At midnight on May 14, state police from Troop D in Danielson responded to an alarm at a Dollar General at 1075 North Main St. in the Dayville section of Killingly and found that the store had been burglarized, according to state police.

Investigators reviewed videos from the store’s surveillance system and saw the burglar laying on their stomach and using their arms to pull themselves across the floor of the store, potentially in an attempt to avoid activating the alarm system, state police said in a statement.

State police have released the video and are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Edward Panza at Troop D at 860-779-4900 and reference case No. 2300195488.