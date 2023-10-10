Burglar emerged from building to find Olympia police waiting outside, spokesman says

A burglar did not get far early Monday morning, according to Olympia police.

Just before 1 a.m., police were dispatched to an acupuncture business in the 1900 block of State Avenue Northeast after a neighbor reported seeing a broken window and a man inside, rummaging through the property.

Police responded and surrounded the business, said Lt. Paul Lower, a spokesman for the Olympia Police Department.

The 45-year-old man eventually emerged from the building through the same window and was taken into custody without incident. He had a backpack and tote bag on him, both filled with items from the business, Lower said.

The owner of the business also responded to the scene and told police the man was unknown to him, according to Lower.

The man was booked on suspicion of second-degree commercial burglary, he said.