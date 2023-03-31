Burglar fatally shot by resident in Lake Forest Park

A burglar was fatally shot by a resident of a home in Lake Forest Park Thursday afternoon, according to the Lake Forest Park Police Department.

At 1:35 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress.

According to police, the burglar forced entry into the occupied home and was shot by the sole resident.

Officers arrived within minutes and provided first aid to the burglar, but they died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.