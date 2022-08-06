Burglar found in ceiling of Tupelo laundromat

Aug. 6—TUPELO — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling.

Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. Markavious Curry, 35, no address listed, was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.

He was charged with burglary of a commercial building and Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $25,000.

